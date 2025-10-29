Canon Envisions a 'Future-Ready Malaysia' at Think Big Klang Valley Series 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 October 2025 - Canon today announced its upcoming Think Big Klang Valley Series, happening on 12 November 2025 at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel. Under the theme of 'Future-Ready Malaysia: Innovation, Resilience, Growth', the forum will bring together industry leaders and policymakers to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies can power productivity, attract investments, and elevate local talent in Malaysia's rapidly digitalising economy.

This thought leadership forum in Kuala Lumpur brings together insights from the Think Big events in 2025 across Malaysia—generated from sessions in Johor Bahru, Penang, and Putrajaya—where business leaders convened to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping the nation's economic and business landscape.



Malaysia's digital economy is projected to contribute 25.5% to the national GDP by 2025, with investments in AI and digital infrastructure surging by 125% in the second quarter of 2025 alone. Building on this momentum, the Malaysia Budget 2026 has also allocated RM5.9 billion to further strengthen AI research, development and innovation via cross-ministerial efforts — signalling a market poised for hyper-growth.



"The rapid rise of AI and cloud technologies is shaping how organisations across Asia operate and compete, with Malaysia rapidly emerging as one of the regional leaders in this transformation," said Norihiro (Nick) Katagiri, Senior Vice President, Regional Digital Printing and Business Solution Operations, Canon Singapore. "Think Big Malaysia serves as a critical platform to equip business leaders with the practical blueprint to harness the full power of AI and cloud technologies in the workplace, while empowering long-term growth and resilience in a digital-first economy."



Next-Gen Solutions and Innovative Insights for Future-Ready Economies

The Klang Valley Series of Think Big Malaysia is set to deliver expert insights through a fireside session and panel discussion. These sessions will guide business leaders on maximising the opportunities presented by Malaysia's growing digital infrastructure. Executives will also gain strategic direction for leveraging integrated solutions to mitigate market challenges and secure long-term competitive advantage.



The event's speaker lineup will feature notable government representatives and key industry leaders from Malaysia's digital and finance sectors, including the Minister of Digital for Malaysia, YB Gobind Singh Deo, and the Chief Economist of Affin Bank Berhad, Alan Tan. Complementing the leadership discussions, Canon will host a dedicated solutions showcase to highlight smart technologies aimed at helping businesses accelerate digital transformation, streamline workflows, and create greater value. These solutions include:

imageFORCE: Canon's next-generation multi-function device (MFD) series which integrates intelligent automation and advanced security for seamless digital workflows. It features AI-assisted smart maintenance, utilising machine learning to predict component lifespan and ensure maximum uptime.

Antelope®: An AI-powered document management solution which transforms raw documents—including printed and handwritten text—into actionable insights by accurately capturing data, generating quick summaries, and extracting key terms for faster workflow.

VisualAI: An AI-driven operational platform which delivers real-time visibility across people, material, and processes. Through the analysis of on-ground activities and seamless integration with backend systems and IoT devices, the solution creates a safer, more productive and efficient workspace.

"Malaysia's growing strength and leadership in AI and cloud infrastructure reflect a powerful national commitment to building a digital-first economy. As the country attracts major investments and accelerates smart technology adoption across industries, businesses here have an incredible opportunity to reinvent the way they work," said Masato Yoshiie, President and CEO, Canon Marketing Malaysia. "We are dedicated to helping companies turn these advancements into practical value—delivering smart, integrated solutions that maximise business efficiency, enhance collaboration, and support them in building a future-ready Malaysia."



For more information on Think Big Malaysia, please visit: https://bcbs.asia.canon/en/discover/events/think-big/future-ready-malaysia-innovation-resilience-growth

