BXG turns Halloween into lavish VIP fantasy

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 November 2025 - Halloween in Asia had never looked this extraordinary. On October 30, 2025, BXG (Beauty Express Group), the creative powerhouse behind leading beauty brands including Telosin, A80 Paris, The Mineral Boutique, Apeiro, and 24 Auro, unveiled "Beautiful Nightmare", an electrifying Halloween experience brought to life through its flagship luxury platform, VIP EXTRA.

It wasn't just a celebration; it was the most extreme Halloween event in Asia, where beauty met desire and every moment shimmered with fearless creativity.More than 500 very lucky guests from Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, China, Thailand, Indonesia and Europe gathered in Macau to witness a night of surreal glamour and indulgence. Among them were over 100 celebrities, influencers, and tastemakers, all part of a spectacle that redefined what luxury nightlife could be.The Prelude: Beauty Before the DarknessThe evening began inside a lavish W Hotel Macau suite, transformed into a high-glamour pre-party sanctuary.DJ Ornusa Cadness delivered a captivating set for over 100 top KOLs and influencers gathered for a night of anticipation and transformation.Here, VIP EXTRA guests indulged in exclusive glow-up experiences, with A80 Paris offering bespoke hair styling, and Telosin, Apeiro, and The Mineral Boutique (TMB) delivering radiant skincare and beauty rituals. Each guest received personalized beauty gifts, turning preparation into performance, a moment of transformation before stepping into the night's seductive chaos.The Descent: A Dream in the DarkAs the clock struck nine, the energy shifted. Guests descended to MOP, Macau's hottest club, reborn as a darkly decadent world where high fashion collided with the surreal.The bassline pulsed through mirrored walls; crystal glasses clinked as sequined silhouettes shimmered beneath crimson light. Champagne flowed like water, while a curated selection of gourmet dishes from renowned chefs kept guests indulged throughout the night. The venue itself became an immersive fantasy — adorned with haunting Halloween décor, glowing LED installations, and bursts of pyrotechnics that lit the room in flashes of gold and scarlet.Icons from across Asia, including Gaile Lok, Alex Lam, Angie Ng, Utah Lee, Terra Yeung, Tom Price, Vivian Siu, Inky Leong, and many more, filled the space with untamed energy and couture expression.An international lineup of music DJ providers — LordBS, Ruby, Samir, and Lilium — powered the night with electrifying beats that kept the crowd dancing until dawn. Their soundscapes transformed MOP into a world of rhythm, mystery, and movement.It was a world where beauty turned wild, a living dream curated through BXG's unmatched creative direction.Behind the MagicCurated and produced by BXG, "Beautiful Nightmare" embodied the group's vision of merging beauty innovation, cultural storytelling, and immersive brand experience. Through VIP EXTRA, BXG continues to set the benchmark for luxury engagement, where members are not just guests but protagonists in an evolving narrative of style."It was more than a party. It was an experience that blended creativity, style, and beauty in the most unexpected way," said Kimmy Lee, Chief Commercial Officer at BXG. "From the W Hotel suite to the MOP dance floor, every moment embodied the VIP EXTRA spirit, bold, beautiful, and unforgettable."For BXG, "Beautiful Nightmare" was more than spectacle. It was the embodiment of its belief that beauty becomes unforgettable when it dares to provoke.The AfterglowWith over 150,000 active members across China, Hong Kong, Macau, and beyond, VIP EXTRA, powered by BXG, continues to set new benchmarks for luxury engagement in Asia."Beautiful Nightmare" became more than an event; it became a story, a fearless celebration of artistry, glamour, and imagination that left Macau glowing long after the last song ended.www.vipextra.comhttps://www.instagram.com/vipextra_club/?hl=enwww.bexgrp.comhttps://www.instagram.com/beautyexpressgroup/?hl=en

