Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BXG turns Halloween into lavish VIP fantasy

November 04, 2025 | 09:39
(0) user say
BXG, the creative powerhouse behind leading beauty brands including Telosin, A80 Paris, The Mineral Boutique, Apeiro, and 24 Auro, unveiled "Beautiful Nightmare"

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 November 2025 - Halloween in Asia had never looked this extraordinary. On October 30, 2025, BXG (Beauty Express Group), the creative powerhouse behind leading beauty brands including Telosin, A80 Paris, The Mineral Boutique, Apeiro, and 24 Auro, unveiled "Beautiful Nightmare", an electrifying Halloween experience brought to life through its flagship luxury platform, VIP EXTRA.

Image 1

It wasn't just a celebration; it was the most extreme Halloween event in Asia, where beauty met desire and every moment shimmered with fearless creativity.

More than 500 very lucky guests from Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, China, Thailand, Indonesia and Europe gathered in Macau to witness a night of surreal glamour and indulgence. Among them were over 100 celebrities, influencers, and tastemakers, all part of a spectacle that redefined what luxury nightlife could be.

The Prelude: Beauty Before the Darkness

The evening began inside a lavish W Hotel Macau suite, transformed into a high-glamour pre-party sanctuary.DJ Ornusa Cadness delivered a captivating set for over 100 top KOLs and influencers gathered for a night of anticipation and transformation.

Here, VIP EXTRA guests indulged in exclusive glow-up experiences, with A80 Paris offering bespoke hair styling, and Telosin, Apeiro, and The Mineral Boutique (TMB) delivering radiant skincare and beauty rituals. Each guest received personalized beauty gifts, turning preparation into performance, a moment of transformation before stepping into the night's seductive chaos.

The Descent: A Dream in the Dark

As the clock struck nine, the energy shifted. Guests descended to MOP, Macau's hottest club, reborn as a darkly decadent world where high fashion collided with the surreal.

The bassline pulsed through mirrored walls; crystal glasses clinked as sequined silhouettes shimmered beneath crimson light. Champagne flowed like water, while a curated selection of gourmet dishes from renowned chefs kept guests indulged throughout the night. The venue itself became an immersive fantasy — adorned with haunting Halloween décor, glowing LED installations, and bursts of pyrotechnics that lit the room in flashes of gold and scarlet.

Icons from across Asia, including Gaile Lok, Alex Lam, Angie Ng, Utah Lee, Terra Yeung, Tom Price, Vivian Siu, Inky Leong, and many more, filled the space with untamed energy and couture expression.

An international lineup of music DJ providers — LordBS, Ruby, Samir, and Lilium — powered the night with electrifying beats that kept the crowd dancing until dawn. Their soundscapes transformed MOP into a world of rhythm, mystery, and movement.

It was a world where beauty turned wild, a living dream curated through BXG's unmatched creative direction.

Behind the Magic

Curated and produced by BXG, "Beautiful Nightmare" embodied the group's vision of merging beauty innovation, cultural storytelling, and immersive brand experience. Through VIP EXTRA, BXG continues to set the benchmark for luxury engagement, where members are not just guests but protagonists in an evolving narrative of style.

"It was more than a party. It was an experience that blended creativity, style, and beauty in the most unexpected way," said Kimmy Lee, Chief Commercial Officer at BXG. "From the W Hotel suite to the MOP dance floor, every moment embodied the VIP EXTRA spirit, bold, beautiful, and unforgettable."

For BXG, "Beautiful Nightmare" was more than spectacle. It was the embodiment of its belief that beauty becomes unforgettable when it dares to provoke.

The Afterglow

With over 150,000 active members across China, Hong Kong, Macau, and beyond, VIP EXTRA, powered by BXG, continues to set new benchmarks for luxury engagement in Asia.

"Beautiful Nightmare" became more than an event; it became a story, a fearless celebration of artistry, glamour, and imagination that left Macau glowing long after the last song ended.

Every VVIP left calling it "the best Halloween party ever", a night that transformed the meaning of beauty and boldness in the region. Some nights don't end; they transform

www.vipextra.com
https://www.instagram.com/vipextra_club/?hl=en

www.bexgrp.com
https://www.instagram.com/beautyexpressgroup/?hl=en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By BXG Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
BXG Halloween VIP EXTRA

Related Contents

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Hong Kong Monster Party 2025: Brick or Treat

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Hong Kong Monster Party 2025: Brick or Treat

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

MIMO Launches: The End of the AI Storage Mismatch

MIMO Launches: The End of the AI Storage Mismatch

One master key now unlocks giant excavators

One master key now unlocks giant excavators

Gaw Capital denies shuttering US Europe operations

Gaw Capital denies shuttering US Europe operations

12-hour charity trail marathon set for Hong Kong peaks

12-hour charity trail marathon set for Hong Kong peaks

Malaysia’s precision machines quietly fuel chip boom

Malaysia’s precision machines quietly fuel chip boom

Vinhomes Green Paradise chases Wonders of Future Cities title

Vinhomes Green Paradise chases Wonders of Future Cities title

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnamese fashion brand Coolmate secures Series C funding

Vietnamese fashion brand Coolmate secures Series C funding

70mai dazzles SEMA with 4K dashcam rigs

70mai dazzles SEMA with 4K dashcam rigs

AIA Vietnam wins Corporate Excellence Award at APEA 2025

AIA Vietnam wins Corporate Excellence Award at APEA 2025

SolarBK, Banpu NEXT, and Amata VN to develop rooftop solar projects

SolarBK, Banpu NEXT, and Amata VN to develop rooftop solar projects

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020