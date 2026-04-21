Brother launches PR1060W 10-needle embroidery machine

PR1060X Embroidery speed 1,000 spm Large embroidery area 360X200mm Built-in designs 1,280 Built-in lettering styles 51 LCD size 10.1inch On-screen editing Yes USB Yes Number of needles 10 Pointer Camera positioning sensor Jump stitch and wiper function Yes Included embroidery frames -300×200mm embroidery frames

-180×130 mm embroidery frames

-100 x100 mm embroidery frames

-60×40 mm embroidery frames Size（L×W×H） approx. 589×561×658mm Weight approx. 41.8kgs

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 April 2026 - Brother proudly announces the launch of its new flagship 10-needle commercial automatic embroidery machine, the PR1060W. As the latest addition to the PR series, this machine combines high-efficiency multi-needle embroidery, intelligent positioning, and advanced matrix copying technology. It delivers a more powerful and competitive production solution for professional creators, small and medium-sized embroidery studios, and businesses looking to expand their operations.Compared to the previous flagship model PR1055X launched in 2021, the new PR1060W brings significant upgrades in operational smoothness, embroidery precision, and overall productivity.Intelligent Matrix Copy Function – Handle Large Orders with EaseThe PR1060W is equipped with an advanced matrix copy function that automatically calculates and arranges the maximum number of repeated patterns according to different hoop sizes, making full use of the available embroidery space. This feature effectively reduces fabric waste and repeated hooping procedures, significantly boosting productivity — ideal for handling high-volume orders.For example, when using a 180 x 130mm embroidery hoop, the machine automatically duplicates the design into 4 identical patterns. When switched to the larger 360 x 200mm hoop, it can automatically replicate the design into up to 20 identical patterns.Expanded Embroidery Area with Wireless WorkflowThe PR1060W features a spacious 360 × 200mm embroidery field and comes with over 1,280 built-in designs and more than 100 fonts (including 3D fonts), offering greater creative freedom.Once the design is ready, users can wirelessly transfer the file directly from a laptop or smartphone to the machine, eliminating complicated file transfer steps and making the workflow more efficient for both personal creations and bulk enterprise production.10-Needle System – Multi-Color Embroidery in One GoEquipped with 10 needles and 10 spool stands, the PR1060W can automatically switch between up to ten thread colors during embroidery, eliminating the need for frequent manual thread changes. This greatly reduces production time for complex multi-color designs.Combined with auto-threading, auto-trimming, and jump stitch functions, the entire embroidery process becomes smoother and more stable, allowing users to complete high-quality work faster.Advanced Camera Positioning – Significantly Enhanced AccuracyThe PR1060W is upgraded with optical camera positioning technology. Through the machine's LCD screen, users can see the exact needle drop position in real time, enabling clear preview of the design before stitching. Even on small areas such as caps and sleeves, precise positioning is achievable, greatly reducing the risk of misalignment.Versatile Embroidery AccessoriesBrother offers a wide range of accessories* for the PR series, including specialized hoops designed for caps and socks. The machine supports automatic hoop detection, which instantly recognizes the installed hoop size and displays the available embroidery area on screen — no manual input required, making operation safer and more reliable.In addition, the quick-release magnetic hoops secure fabric with simple magnetic attachment. They are particularly suitable for thick or delicate materials, preventing clamp marks or damage while improving embroidery quality and saving preparation time.*Additional purchase requiredHong Kong Exclusive Local SupportPurchasers of the PR1060W enjoy Brother Hong Kong's official warranty service, covering comprehensive repair and maintenance. Optional professional on-site installation and basic operation training services are also available, delivered by experienced local technical teams to help users quickly master the machine and start production without delay.BE1 Embroidery Studio – Professional Design PartnerThe powerful BE1* Embroidery Studio software supports high-precision complex pattern creation and fully integrates with CorelDRAW® vector editing tools. Users can easily convert photos into embroidery designs and apply various special effects, including hand-stitched and sparkling styles — ideal for highly customized projects.*Additional purchase requiredOpening a New Chapter in Embroidery BusinessWith its intelligent positioning, high productivity, and versatile functions, the new PR1060W makes embroidery work smoother and more efficient. Whether you are expanding a personal embroidery business or enhancing enterprise-level production capabilities, this flagship machine can be the key enabler to unlock greater commercial possibilities.For more information on the PR1060W or to arrange a product demonstration, please feel free to contact BrotherWhere To BuyCustomers can WhatsApp 3187 0505 or email sales@brother.com.hk to contact a sales manager for detailed quotations, inquiries about purchasing details, product information, and after-sales service. If you are interested in learning more about product operations, you are welcome to schedule a product demonstration, and we will arrange for a product manager to assist you. For more details, please stay updated via the official website or the Brother Love DIY HK Facebook page.PR1060W Specificationshttps://www.brother.com.hk/

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