Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Brother launches A3 business inkjet printer series

April 16, 2026 | 14:16
(0) user say
The Japanese manufacturer introduced high-speed large-format printers targeting commercial printing and creative professional applications.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2026 - On 1 April, Brother announced the upcoming availability of the MFC-J3960DW and MFC-J3660DW — two new A3 colour inkjet multifunction printers designed not only to handle the demanding workflows of interior designers, architecture firms, and contractors across key Asian markets, but also to empower them to express their creativity without limitations.
MFC-J3960DW 4 in 1 Multifunction A3 Colour Inkjet Printer
MFC-J3960DW 4 in 1 Multifunction A3 Colour Inkjet Printer

Engineered for speed, precision, and durability, both models feature Brother's latest MAXIDRIVE inkjet technology to deliver print speeds of up to 31 images per minutei (ipm) in A4 and 14 ipm¹ in A3. With an impressive print resolution of up to 1,200 x 4,800 dpi, professionals can bring bold concepts to life — from intricate drawings and technical plans to vibrant client presentations — with stunning clarity and consistency.

Supporting dual‑band connectivity including fast and stable 5G (5GHz) Wi‑Fi, the new printers ensure seamless, uninterrupted workflows, enabling teams to send large creative files swiftly and collaborate more efficiently across devices and workspaces.

To support long-term reliability and archival-quality output, the new printers feature high-grade pigment ink with superior colour stability. The waterproof and fade-resistant formulation ensures prints remain crisp, vibrant, and durable even under prolonged storage or frequent handling—making them ideal for professional designs, documents, and creative work that must stand the test of time. Complementing this is Brother’s smart self-care technology suite, which includes ink clogging prevention, and automatic nozzle sensing. These intelligent features minimise downtime, ensuring designers and project teams can stay fully focused on their work and keep ideas flowing smoothly—even in high-volume or deadline‑driven environments.

Both the MFC-J3960DW and MFC-J3660DW offer wireless printing for flexible placement and effortless output from multiple devices. This adaptability is especially valuable for studios and site offices with constantly evolving layouts, allowing teams to move, collaborate, and create without being constrained by cabling.
MFC-J3660DW 4 in 1 Multifunction A3 Colour Inkjet Printer

Security has also been strengthened to protect every stage of the creative process. With storage protection, secure scan, secure print, and secure function lock, organisations can safeguard sensitive drawings, plans, contracts, and client information — giving creators the confidence to develop and share their work securely.
MFC-J3960DW

RSP: $3,098

Availability: 1st April 2026		 Professional 4-in-1 wireless A3 inkjet printer with 3.5" LCD Touch Panel and duplex print and scan functions
  • Print, Scan, Copy, Fax
  • Up to 31/30ipmi (A4/A3) mono printing
  • 3.5" LCD Touch Panel
  • A3 Full Duplex function
  • Up to 50-sheet Automatic Document Feeder
  • Up to 250-sheet Paper Tray (Standard tray)
  • 350-sheet Lower Tray and Multi-purpose Tray
  • Up to 100-sheet paper output
  • Gigabit Ethernet, 5GHz WiFi and USB
  • Print directly from or scan to PC, mobile app and USB
  • 3,000 black, 1,500 colour maximum yield available
MFC-J3660DW

RSP: $2,598

Availability: 1st April 2026		 Professional 4-in-1 wireless A3 inkjet printer with 2.7" LCD Touch Panel and duplex print function
  • Print, Scan, Copy, Fax
  • Up to 31/30 ipmi (A4/A3) mono printing
  • 2.7" LCD Touch Panel
  • Auto duplex A3 printing
  • Up to 50-sheet Automatic Document Feeder
  • Up to 250-sheet Paper Tray (Standard tray)
  • Up to 100-sheet paper output
  • Gigabit Ethernet, 5GHz WiFi and USB
  • Print directly from or scan to PC, mobile app and USB
  • 3,000 black, 1,500 colour maximum yield available

Series Line-up and Availability

This new series will be available from 1st April 2026. For more information, visit https://www.brother.com.hk/en/series/a3-inkjet-mfc

All prices are inclusive of a 1-year pickup & delivery service warranty, and free upgrade to 2-years pickup & delivery service upon completion of warranty registration within 60 days of purchase. These machines can be purchased through Brother Hong Kong eShop or authorised resellers and are supported by the Brother Kwai Fong Service Centre located at Units 2001-12, 20/F, Metroplaza Tower 1, 223 Hing Fong Road, Kwai Fong, New Territories, HK. It is opened Mondays to Fridays, from 9am to 6pm (Closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Public Holidays).

i. Based on ISO/IEC 24734. For more information, please refer to www.brother.com/rd/printspeed

Information is correct as at the time of publication and may change without prior notice.

https://www.brother.com.hk/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Brother International (HK) Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Brother A3 business inkjet printer

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

L'Occitane relaunches Amande Sublime collection

L'Occitane relaunches Amande Sublime collection

Asian Agri distributes 30,000 liters of cooking oil for Eid

Asian Agri distributes 30,000 liters of cooking oil for Eid

The Work Project expands at Singapore's Parkview Square

The Work Project expands at Singapore's Parkview Square

JustCo opens luxury coworking space in Bengaluru

JustCo opens luxury coworking space in Bengaluru

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TechCoop subsidiary secures $11.75 million financing from Symbiotics

TechCoop subsidiary secures $11.75 million financing from Symbiotics

Digital future for SMEs: no transformation without cybersecurity shield

Digital future for SMEs: no transformation without cybersecurity shield

National Brand Week aims to elevate Vietnam's global competitiveness

National Brand Week aims to elevate Vietnam's global competitiveness

Vietnam, US business council discuss energy, high-tech cooperation

Vietnam, US business council discuss energy, high-tech cooperation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020