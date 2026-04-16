Brother launches A3 business inkjet printer series

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2026 - On 1 April,

Brother announced the upcoming availability of the MFC-J3960DW and MFC-J3660DW — two new A3 colour inkjet multifunction printers designed not only to handle the demanding workflows of interior designers, architecture firms, and contractors across key Asian markets, but also to empower them to express their creativity without limitations.

MFC-J3960DW 4 in 1 Multifunction A3 Colour Inkjet Printer

MFC-J3660DW 4 in 1 Multifunction A3 Colour Inkjet Printer

MFC-J3960DW



RSP: $3,098



Availability: 1st April 2026 Professional 4-in-1 wireless A3 inkjet printer with 3.5" LCD Touch Panel and duplex print and scan functions Print, Scan, Copy, Fax

Up to 31/30ipm i (A4/A3) mono printing

(A4/A3) mono printing 3.5" LCD Touch Panel

A3 Full Duplex function

Up to 50-sheet Automatic Document Feeder

Up to 250-sheet Paper Tray (Standard tray)

350-sheet Lower Tray and Multi-purpose Tray

Up to 100-sheet paper output

Gigabit Ethernet, 5GHz WiFi and USB

Print directly from or scan to PC, mobile app and USB

3,000 black, 1,500 colour maximum yield available MFC-J3660DW



RSP: $2,598



Availability: 1st April 2026 Professional 4-in-1 wireless A3 inkjet printer with 2.7" LCD Touch Panel and duplex print function Print, Scan, Copy, Fax

Up to 31/30 ipm i (A4/A3) mono printing

(A4/A3) mono printing 2.7" LCD Touch Panel

Auto duplex A3 printing

Up to 50-sheet Automatic Document Feeder

Up to 250-sheet Paper Tray (Standard tray)

Up to 100-sheet paper output

Gigabit Ethernet, 5GHz WiFi and USB

Print directly from or scan to PC, mobile app and USB

3,000 black, 1,500 colour maximum yield available

Engineered for speed, precision, and durability, both models feature Brother's latest MAXIDRIVE inkjet technology to deliver print speeds of up to 31 images per minute(ipm) in A4 and 14 ipm¹ in A3. With an impressive print resolution of up to 1,200 x 4,800 dpi, professionals can bring bold concepts to life — from intricate drawings and technical plans to vibrant client presentations — with stunning clarity and consistency.Supporting dual‑band connectivity including fast and stable 5G (5GHz) Wi‑Fi, the new printers ensure seamless, uninterrupted workflows, enabling teams to send large creative files swiftly and collaborate more efficiently across devices and workspaces.To support long-term reliability and archival-quality output, the new printers feature high-grade pigment ink with superior colour stability. The waterproof and fade-resistant formulation ensures prints remain crisp, vibrant, and durable even under prolonged storage or frequent handling—making them ideal for professional designs, documents, and creative work that must stand the test of time. Complementing this is Brother’s smart self-care technology suite, which includes ink clogging prevention, and automatic nozzle sensing. These intelligent features minimise downtime, ensuring designers and project teams can stay fully focused on their work and keep ideas flowing smoothly—even in high-volume or deadline‑driven environments.Both the MFC-J3960DW and MFC-J3660DW offer wireless printing for flexible placement and effortless output from multiple devices. This adaptability is especially valuable for studios and site offices with constantly evolving layouts, allowing teams to move, collaborate, and create without being constrained by cabling.Security has also been strengthened to protect every stage of the creative process. With storage protection, secure scan, secure print, and secure function lock, organisations can safeguard sensitive drawings, plans, contracts, and client information — giving creators the confidence to develop and share their work securely.Series Line-up and AvailabilityThis new series will be available from 1st April 2026. For more information, visit https://www.brother.com.hk/en/series/a3-inkjet-mfcAll prices are inclusive of a 1-year pickup & delivery service warranty, and free upgrade to 2-years pickup & delivery service upon completion of warranty registration within 60 days of purchase. These machines can be purchased through Brother Hong Kong eShop or authorised resellers and are supported by the Brother Kwai Fong Service Centre located at Units 2001-12, 20/F, Metroplaza Tower 1, 223 Hing Fong Road, Kwai Fong, New Territories, HK. It is opened Mondays to Fridays, from 9am to 6pm (Closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Public Holidays).i. Based on ISO/IEC 24734. For more information, please refer to www.brother.com/rd/printspeedInformation is correct as at the time of publication and may change without prior notice.https://www.brother.com.hk/en

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