Hong Kong launches rinse-free cosmetics recycling program

District Location Brands Address Causeway Bay wwwtc Jimmy Choo Parfums Shop No L1-05, Level 1 280, Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Island Parfums de Marly Shop No L1-05, Level 1 280, Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Island Tsim Sha Tsui K11 MUSEA BABOR Shop No. B223, Basement 2, K11 MUSEA, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui Kowloon, Hong Kong Harbour City Dolce&Gabbana Shop 2522, Level 2 Gateway Arcade Harbour City, Kowloon Kowloon Tong Festival Walk Acca Kappa Kiosk E1, UG Level, Festival Walk, 80 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong BABOR KIOSK Q, UG Level, Festival Walk, 80 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong Mong Kok Langham Place Laura Mercier Shop L2-08, Langham Place, Mong Kok Kowloon, Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 April 2026 - As a leader in China's fragrance industry driving sustainable development, Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited ("Eternal Beauty" or the "Group"; stock code: 6883.HK) today announced the launch of "Green is Eternal," Hong Kong's first rinse-free recycling program for fragrance and skincare cosmetics. The initiative works hand in hand with customers to build a greener, more eco-friendly ecosystem.The program has brought in local recycling startup The Loops Hong Kong ("The Loops") as its strategic partner. By leveraging advanced recycling equipment and a well-established processing system, the initiative introduces a breakthrough approach—rinse-free recycling. Customers no longer need to wash out bottles or disassemble components. Instead, they simply hand over used fragrance bottles or skincare cosmetics containers to store staff for collection. The materials are then sent to The Loops' Hong Kong facilities for processing and ultimately transformed into recycled resources—lowering the barrier to recycling and making participation far more convenient.Hong Kong's first rinse-free recycling program"Green is Eternal" is built on two key advantages: rinse-free and all brands. It greatly simplifies the recycling process—customers do not need to wash away any residue left in the bottles, nor do they need to remove decorative elements from packaging. Eligible glass or plastic bottles can be handed directly to store staff at designated Eternal Beauty locations to complete the recycling process.The eligible recycling scope includes fragrance bottles, skincare product bottles, home fragrance bottles, and cosmetics packaging from various brands. Excluded from the program are personal care products (such as shampoo and hair-care products, body wash, body-care products, aerosol spray containers, and makeup tools), as well as fragrance bottles with a capacity of less than 10ml.To encourage widespread public participation, the program features an incentive mechanism: for every eligible fragrance or skincare cosmetics bottle recycled, customers receive an electronic stamp. After collecting 10 electronic stamps, they can redeem them for a shopping voucher.The program is already up and running at the Group's eight outlets and offices across Hong Kong. The Group has also provided dedicated environmental recycling training for frontline staff to ensure the recycling process is standardized, efficient, and seamlessly woven into everyday customer service. Throughout the year, the Group will collaborate with a local charity to host recycling facility tours, guiding the public and students through the inner workings of recycling operations—raising environmental awareness and helping cultivate lasting recycling habits.Beyond recycling: Advancing sustainability at the community level"Green is Eternal" is more than an environmental recycling initiative—it is a structured sustainability project that blends retail-based education with deep community engagement. According to industry data, packaging is one of the major sources of carbon emissions in the sector. Furthermore, recycling fragrance and makeup bottles poses significant challenges due to the complexity of residual ingredients, which limits the adoption of recycling practices and results in persistently low voluntary recycling rates for these containers.Drawing on its industry expertise, the Group partners with The Loops to tackle the challenges of traditional recycling through professional technology. The company also works with community organizations to build an educational and awareness platform, bringing employees, community members, and students into recycling facilities for in-depth environmental learning, while encouraging the public to integrate recycling into daily life. The goal is to establish a sustainable corporate model that is both socially responsible and environmentally friendly.Wendy Lau, Executive Director of Eternal Beauty and Chairperson of its ESG Committee of the Group, commented: "Understanding the core challenge in traditional recycling systems—that customers are required to put in effort to clean bottles—explains why many people give up on participation. We are delighted to work with The Loops, whose advanced recycling system and equipment can effectively address the impact of residual ingredients in fragrances and cosmetics, truly enabling rinse-free recycling. We hope this program motivates more customers to take the initiative in environmental protection and, together with our partners, promotes sustainable development across the fragrance and beauty industry."Jorch Wong, Founder of The Loops Hong Kong, added: "This program marks a major milestone for sustainability in the fragrance and beauty industry. In recent years, while the number of recycling programs has increased, recycling fragrance and beauty packaging has remained difficult and cumbersome, leading to persistently low recycling rates for this category. As an industry leader, Eternal Beauty has proactively taken the lead in launching Hong Kong's first rinse-free recycling program. This not only strengthens consumers' environmental awareness but also helps the public build long-term recycling habits—an important encouragement for the entire recycling industry and a replicable model for sustainable development."As a leader in China's fragrance industry, the Group fosters sustainable development through four key pillars: Environment, People, Product, and Community, while actively fulfilling its corporate social responsibility. Following the successful launch of "Green is Eternal" in Hong Kong, the Group aims to expand the program to its distribution points across Mainland China within the year—strengthening environmental collaboration between Hong Kong and Mainland markets, extending the program's environmental impact, and encouraging the broader industry to move toward sustainability.For campaign details, please visit https://www.eternal.hk/green-is-eternal/campaign.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.