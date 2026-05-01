Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jakewell opens Hong Kong’s first baby-pet hybrid store on 8 May

May 01, 2026 | 12:36
(0) user say
The retailer will launch a combined concept store for babies and pets at AIRSIDE in Hong Kong, catering to families with both children and animals.

HONG KONG, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong's trusted baby brand Jakewell will open its largest store to date — and fifth citywide — at AIRSIDE, Kai Tak on 8 May, spanning over 5,000 square feet. In addition to its signature collection of the finest baby products from around the globe, the new store introduces a dedicated "Pet Zone" for the first time, positioning itself as a one-stop parenting and pet outing experience in response to the evolving family structures and consumer needs in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's trusted baby brand Jakewell will open its largest store to date—and fifth citywide—at AIRSIDE, Kai Tak, on 8 May. Spanning more than 5,000 square feet, the new store adds a dedicated Pet Zone for the first time, positioning Jakewell as a one‑stop destination for modern families with babies and pets, in step with evolving household needs in Hong Kong.

Breaking new ground: Hong Kong's first Pet Zone inside a baby store
Jakewell's first‑ever Pet Zone expands beyond the traditional baby and maternity format, offering pet strollers, pet car seats and pet rocker beds. The opening marks the debut of Hong Kong's first Baby × Pet hybrid concept store.

A brand spokesperson explained that the idea was inspired by real customer feedback: "Many parents head out with both their baby and their pet, and previously had to visit multiple stores to get everything they needed." As pet ownership in Hong Kong increasingly mirrors family dynamics, the concept of "human-pet harmony" has evolved from a lifestyle attitude into a tangible consumer demand — and Jakewell has chosen to lead the way.

Hong Kong's only "Test Drive Track" for real‑world stroller trials — Try Strollers on Cobblestone, Grass and More
Moving beyond the typical "look but don't touch" retail model, the store features a one‑of‑a‑kind Test Drive Track that simulates real street surfaces, including cobblestones and grass. Parents can test both baby strollers and pet strollers for suspension, handling and manoeuvrability before making a purchase.

The store also includes Hong Kong's largest Stokke brand experience zone, showcasing the full product line from the renowned Norwegian baby brand. Jakewell has long been trusted by celebrity and KOL parents in Hong Kong; the new flagship lets customers try first‑hand the products those families recommend.

Over 30 international brands — with several firsts for Hong Kong
The store brings together more than 30 brands from Europe, the United States and Asia, including Stokke, Doona, Joolz, Bugaboo, UPPAbaby and Micro. For the first time, Jakewell is also introducing Woom, Thule, WonderFold and Tavo to the Hong Kong market, giving local parents even more choice.

Grand‑opening giveaways — pets included
To celebrate the opening, Jakewell is offering two photo‑check‑in gifts. The whole family—including your fur babies—is welcome.

  • Reward 1: Stokke Zone Check‑in Gift
    Snap a photo at Hong Kong's largest Stokke brand experience zone to receive a complimentary travel organiser bag (valued at HK$198), perfect for keeping little‑one essentials tidy on the go.
  • Reward 2: Fur Baby Exclusive Check-in Gift
    Visit the Pet Zone with your pet and take a photo to receive a complimentary pet ball toy—so fur baby can join the celebration too.

Kai Tak: a strategic location in a pet‑friendly community
Jakewell's choice of Kai Tak is no coincidence. As a major new development area, Kai Tak has seen a surge of move-ins in recent years, attracting a large number of young families. AIRSIDE itself has established a pet-friendly positioning, and the district is equipped with multiple public spaces that welcome pets — fostering an increasingly mature community atmosphere of "human-pet harmony."

Jakewell Retail Shop Details

Airside

Olympian City

Address: Shops 503, AIRSIDE, Kai Tak

Address: Shop UG28, Olympian City 2, West Kowloon

Telephone: 3899-2009

Telephone: 3899-2001

Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday (11:00 - 20:00)

Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday (11:00 - 20:00)

Harbour North 2

Monterey Place

Address: Shop 117, Harbour North 2, Island East

Address: Shop G22B, Monterey Place, Tseung Kwan O

Telephone: 3899-2003

Telephone: 3899-2006

Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday (11:00 - 20:00)

Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday (11:00 - 20:00)

The Wai

Address: Shop 404, The Wai, Tai Wai

Telephone: 3899 2008

Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday (11:00 - 20:00)


Website: https://www.jakewell.com.hk/

By PR Newswire

Jakewell

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Jakewell hong kong

Related Contents

JOMOO, China’s top bathroom brand, debuts in Hong Kong

JOMOO, China’s top bathroom brand, debuts in Hong Kong

Hong Kong launches rinse-free cosmetics recycling program

Hong Kong launches rinse-free cosmetics recycling program

Allianz Trade and DBS host Hong Kong thought leadership session

Allianz Trade and DBS host Hong Kong thought leadership session

IMPEX 2026 immigration expo returns to Hong Kong

IMPEX 2026 immigration expo returns to Hong Kong

Huaqin Technology launches Hong Kong IPO with cornerstone investors

Huaqin Technology launches Hong Kong IPO with cornerstone investors

Aspire receives Hong Kong securities and asset management licences

Aspire receives Hong Kong securities and asset management licences

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

CNFinance files 20-F annual report for fiscal 2025

CNFinance files 20-F annual report for fiscal 2025

NaaS Technology announces EGM results from April 29

NaaS Technology announces EGM results from April 29

Nelnet Business Services buys Passtab safety compliance platform

Nelnet Business Services buys Passtab safety compliance platform

GameAbove Golf leads investment in McLaren Golf

GameAbove Golf leads investment in McLaren Golf

Bambusa completes patient enrollment for BBT001 atopic dermatitis trial

Bambusa completes patient enrollment for BBT001 atopic dermatitis trial

Tencent Cloud wins NAB Show product of the year award

Tencent Cloud wins NAB Show product of the year award

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Asahi Super Dry launches Dry Crystal light beer in Hong Kong, Taiwan

Asahi Super Dry launches Dry Crystal light beer in Hong Kong, Taiwan

Porsche Design Tower Bangkok sets new standard for branded residences

Porsche Design Tower Bangkok sets new standard for branded residences

SANY Microgrid breaks ground on solar-storage project in Romania

SANY Microgrid breaks ground on solar-storage project in Romania

Blue launches campaign for WeSave three-year insurance plan

Blue launches campaign for WeSave three-year insurance plan

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020