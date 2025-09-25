Best Workplaces Asia 2025: Great Place to Work List Revealed

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work®, a global evaluation organization established in 1990, researches and promotes trust-based management in collaboration with partners in over 180 countries worldwide, including the United States, Europe, and Japan. The organization annually announces national and regional Best Workplaces rankings, such as the "Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®" in the United States, "100 Best Workplaces in Europe™," "100 Best Workplaces in Latin America™," and "Best Workplaces in Asia™."

The "Best Workplaces in Asia™" is a system that selects companies embodying the highest levels of trust management in Asia. It begins by identifying top companies as candidates for being great places to work in 16 Asian countries. These candidates undergo evaluation through the "Trust Index™" measurement, which assesses factors such as management systems, innovation, GWP (Great Place to Work) activities, and performance. Through these evaluations, the system aims to identify companies in Asia that have achieved the highest standards of trust management.

Great Place to Work® surveyed over 3.2 million employee responses representing 7.5 million employee experiences from more than 915 national list companies across 16 diverse Asian countries, including Korea, Greater China (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan region), Bangladesh, India, Japan, Malaysia, and others. Based on this extensive survey, they selected and announced the "2025 Best Workplaces in Asia," comprising the top 200 companies in the region.

Atomy announced that its third-place ranking in the Small & Medium category, achieved through the combined participation of its headquarters in Korea as well as its branches in China and the Philippines. Guided by its motto "Cherish the Spirit," Atomy has fostered an environment where employees can work freely and proactively. Chairman Han-Gill Park consistently emphasizes, "People are not a means but the purpose itself," a core value embraced across all branches worldwide. Reflecting this philosophy, Atomy has been named one of Korea's Best Workplaces by GPTW, while Chairman Park has also been recognized as Korea's Most Respected CEO for five consecutive years.

Key practices include streamlined approval processes, salaries paid in advance on the first day of every month, elimination of formal ranks through self-directed roles, flexible work schedules, and open seating. Employees also receive corporate cards and can use on-site facilities for various sports, with exercise time is officially recognized as part of working hours. This reflects Chairman Park's belief that health is important as work.

Atomy encourages open dialogue in its flat organization. Employees freely challenge supervisors' views until consensus is reached, supported by a culture of "Chutzpah," boldly voicing convictions without fear of authority.

Atomy also upholds Chairman Park's corporate philosophy: "Use the company not as a cause for sacrifice, but as a platform for your happiness." A childbirth grant of KRW 10 million is provided from the first child, with strong support for parental leave. Over the past three years, the return rate after childcare leave has been 100 percent.

Merz Aesthetics, the world's largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, has officially been recognized as the No.1 in the Small & Medium Business category. With a proud 117-year family-owned heritage, Merz Aesthetics takes the long view of success - investing in people, advancing innovation, and nurturing a culture of respect, integrity, and trust. This recognition underscores the belief that lasting growth comes not only from business results, but from the confidence and belonging it fosters among its people. CEO Sue (Su Yeon) Yu was honored with the "The Pride of Korea" award. Eunyoung Kim, Executive Director of Human Resources, received the "Best GPTW Specialist" award.

Marriott International, a global leader in hospitality with over 9,600 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories, has been recognized as one of the Top 3 in the Large Companies category. This honor reflects Marriott's commitment to its 'Put People First' philosophy, where trust, inclusivity, and collaboration are central. Across Asia Pacific, multiple markets have earned GPTW certification, with Vietnam achieving the #1 Best Workplace ranking. Marriott empowers associates through global training programs, mentorship, leadership development, flexible work, and wellness initiatives, ensuring employees feel supported and engaged with surveys indicating high levels of trust in leadership, pride in their work, and involvement in decision-making.

Korea Water Resources Corporation announced that it has been ranked 22nd in the Large Company category. K-water's recognition reflects its ongoing efforts to strengthen family-friendly management practices and advance organizational culture initiatives. The corporation had already been recognized this year as one of the Top 2 Best Workplaces in Korea by GPTW and was listed for three consecutive years (2016–2019) among 200 Asia's Best Workplaces. K-water has also received special awards such as Best Workplace for Working Moms and Best Workplace for Senior Employees, further highlighting its inclusive policies that support employees at different life stages.

K-water runs organizational culture programs: "Bespoke," "Blending," Mandatory PC-off hours, etc. K-water plans to further expand its family-friendly management systems, including the operation of more workplace childcare centers.

As the global authority on workplace culture, with over 30 years of groundbreaking research and data, Great Place to Work® empowers organizations become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

