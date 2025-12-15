AbbVie named among Fortune's best workplaces in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie ASEAN has been ranked #15 in the inaugural Fortune Best Companies to Work For Southeast Asia 2025 list, in partnership with Great Place To Work®, highlighting workplaces across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

This honor builds on AbbVie's inclusion in the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia™ list earlier this year – recognition that spans a wide geographic area assessed by Great Place to Work, covering markets across Asia and the Middle East. It underscores the strength, consistency and quality of our employee experience across roles and genders in these markets. The Fortune list is a highly selective recognition that spotlights companies with truly exceptional workplace cultures.

AbbVie places trust, collaboration and belonging at the center of how teams work together. These behaviors foster an environment where employees feel valued, empowered and inspired to bring their best selves to work, driving engagement and innovation. By prioritizing its people, AbbVie builds stronger teams and delivers greater impact for the patients and communities it serves.

"As a team spanning Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, being recognized among the best workplaces in Southeast Asia affirms the commitment we make every day to listen, support and enable our people to thrive," said Rama Vela, General Manager, AbbVie ASEAN — a sub‑region of Asia comprising Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. "Our people are at the heart of everything we do. This recognition reflects how purpose, inclusion and focus on wellbeing ripple outward – touching not just our teams, but patients and communities across Southeast Asia."

The Fortune Southeast Asia ranking is based on employee feedback collected through the GPTW Trust Index™ survey — the same survey used for GPTW Certification — and culture audits evaluating trust, leadership effectiveness, innovation and inclusivity. While certification confirms a company meets global standards for a great workplace, the Fortune listing recognizes only the top performers in the region, setting the benchmark for Southeast Asia.

