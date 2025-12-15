Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AbbVie named among Fortune's best workplaces in Southeast Asia

December 15, 2025 | 14:41
(0) user say
The biopharmaceutical firm secured a high position in the prestigious inaugural ranking focusing on employee satisfaction and culture.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie ASEAN has been ranked #15 in the inaugural Fortune Best Companies to Work For Southeast Asia 2025 list, in partnership with Great Place To Work®, highlighting workplaces across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

This honor builds on AbbVie's inclusion in the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia™ list earlier this year – recognition that spans a wide geographic area assessed by Great Place to Work, covering markets across Asia and the Middle East. It underscores the strength, consistency and quality of our employee experience across roles and genders in these markets. The Fortune list is a highly selective recognition that spotlights companies with truly exceptional workplace cultures.

AbbVie places trust, collaboration and belonging at the center of how teams work together. These behaviors foster an environment where employees feel valued, empowered and inspired to bring their best selves to work, driving engagement and innovation. By prioritizing its people, AbbVie builds stronger teams and delivers greater impact for the patients and communities it serves.

"As a team spanning Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, being recognized among the best workplaces in Southeast Asia affirms the commitment we make every day to listen, support and enable our people to thrive," said Rama Vela, General Manager, AbbVie ASEAN — a sub‑region of Asia comprising Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. "Our people are at the heart of everything we do. This recognition reflects how purpose, inclusion and focus on wellbeing ripple outward – touching not just our teams, but patients and communities across Southeast Asia."

The Fortune Southeast Asia ranking is based on employee feedback collected through the GPTW Trust Index™ survey — the same survey used for GPTW Certification — and culture audits evaluating trust, leadership effectiveness, innovation and inclusivity. While certification confirms a company meets global standards for a great workplace, the Fortune listing recognizes only the top performers in the region, setting the benchmark for Southeast Asia.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

By PR Newswire

AbbVie

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AbbVie AbbVie ASEAN Fortune Best Companies Great Place to Work

Related Contents

Fisher Investments Recognised as a Great Place to Work®

Fisher Investments Recognised as a Great Place to Work®

Best Workplaces Asia 2025: Great Place to Work List Revealed

Best Workplaces Asia 2025: Great Place to Work List Revealed

Best Workplaces Hong Kong 2025 Celebrated with a Smile

Best Workplaces Hong Kong 2025 Celebrated with a Smile

DHL Supply Chain earns Great Place to Work® certification across APAC

DHL Supply Chain earns Great Place to Work® certification across APAC

oneZero earns 2025 Great Place To Work Australia Certification™

oneZero earns 2025 Great Place To Work Australia Certification™

Manhattan Associates Australia certified as a great place to work for 2025

Manhattan Associates Australia certified as a great place to work for 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

Patient enrolment completed in Phase 2 aGvHD trial

Patient enrolment completed in Phase 2 aGvHD trial

Creatip wins gold for Independent Agency of the Year in Korea

Creatip wins gold for Independent Agency of the Year in Korea

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020