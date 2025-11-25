Fisher Investments Recognised as a Great Place to Work®

SYDNEY, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments Australia and its US-based parent company, Fisher Investments, were certified by Great Place to Work®, an independent, global authority on workplace culture and employee experience.

Great Place to Work® certifies companies based on anonymous employee survey results across key factors including compensation, benefits, career advancement opportunities, competence of management and overall workplace atmosphere. Survey feedback revealed Fisher Investments Australia employees believe the company provides a fair, welcoming and service-focused work environment.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition from Great Place to Work®," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani, adding, "This honour highlights our dedication to fostering a culture where employees feel valued, motivated and empowered to thrive. We know that by investing in our people and their growth, we create a stronger foundation to deliver exceptional service and help more clients reach their financial goals."

Fisher Investments and its affiliates are hiring for a variety of roles globally. Visit FisherCareers.com to learn more about career opportunities. For more details on the Great Place to Work® certification process, please visit www.greatplacetowork.com.au/our-methodology.