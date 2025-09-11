BeOne Medicines Wins BIOHK 2025 Oncology Award for “1+” Cancer Platform

BTK inhibitor: BeOne’s first independently developed innovative drug, and the only treatment worldwide in its class to have completed head-to-head clinical trials in both Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia (WM) 1 . It has been approved in more than 75 markets and was honored with the prestigious Prix Galien Suisse in 2023 2 ..

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2025 - BeOne Medicines (BeOne)(NASDAQ: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), was honored today at BIOHK 2025, the Hong Kong International Biotechnology Conference & Exhibition, with the prestigious Global Oncology Innovation Leadership Award. This award recognizes BeOne's outstanding contributions to advancing global oncology research and delivering transformative cancer therapies to patients., General Manager (Taiwan, Hong Kong & Macau) of BeOne, stated, "Receiving the Global Oncology Innovation Leadership Award not only affirms BeOne's R&D capabilities, but also motivates us to accelerate the transformation of innovative breakthroughs into tangible benefits for patients in the Greater Bay Area, including Hong Kong. Currently, we offer three novel cancer therapies in Hong Kong, covering BTK inhibitor, PD-1 inhibitor, and IL-6 inhibitor. Moving forward, we will proactively leverage the opportunities under the "1+" mechanism to expedite the importation of more international-standard compliant, self-developed medicines, enabling rapid, extensive access to effective treatment for local cancer patients.Since its establishment in 2010, BeOne has been upholding its mission of "," focusing on developing high-quality, self-developed medicines that meet international standards, with a commitment to accessibility and affordability of innovative cancer treatments. To date, BeOne has conducted over 170 clinical trials across 45 countries and regions, building one of the world's largest oncology research teams. More than 1.8 million patients have benefited from the achievements of its research and development.BeOne's R&D spans both hematologic and solid tumors:BeOne's integrated development approach combines robust R&D capabilities, a PoC-driven strategy and a wide portfolio of assets. With over 40 Phase 3-ready or registration-potential clinical trials and more than 40 R&D assets in clinical and commercialization stages, BeOne maintains leadership across multiple technology platforms, including multi-specific antibodies, chimeric degradation activating compounds (CDACs), and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).Through the PoC strategy, BeOne concentrates on highly differentiated and promising molecule candidates. The company has successfully pushed through the clinical development for 20 drug molecules and obtained regulatory approvals across six continents, demonstrating its outstanding R&D efficiency and globalization strategy.BeOne has established three major R&D and manufacturing bases in the United States and China, encompassing the entire industry chain from research and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Notably, the Guangzhou campus spans 1.3 million ftand features advanced manufacturing capabilities to produce large-molecule drugs, serving as a core supply hub in the Greater Bay Area, including Hong Kong. This footprint ensures a stable drug supply and enhances accessibility for patients in the region.As one of the world's top 20 leading oncology patent holdersand listed as one of the "World's Top 10 Most Inventive Pharmaceutical Companies"by IDEA Pharma in 2025, BeOne will continue to devote its efforts to researching hematologic and solid tumors. Leveraging Hong Kong as a strategic bridge between Asia and the international community, BeOne is committed to accelerating the development and delivery of innovative therapies, collaboratively driving a new paradigm for cancer care regionally and globally., Chairman of Hong Kong Biotechnology Organization, remarked, "BeOne's leadership in oncology is fully evident in its innovative drug development, globalization strategy, and significant improvements in quality of life for cancer patients locally and worldwide. Grounded in rigorous scientific research, BeOne aligns clinical needs with accessibility considerations across various markets to launch multiple self-developed innovative medicines to the global stage. 