Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Beijing Review Frames Future Trends

August 31, 2025 | 13:16
(0) user say
The magazine rides digital waves while print loyalists cling to paper nostalgia

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will take place in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. Within the complex global context, this gathering is going to be a strategic convergence of SCO members, reflecting their joint commitment to navigating a changing era.

"Men of insight see the trend, while men of wisdom ride it."

The saying comes from the Guiguzi, a philosophical treatise written in the early Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.). It means that while those who can identify history's biggest trends are insightful, those who can take advantage of them are truly wise.

On November 10, 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping cited this phrase at the 20th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO. He emphasized that the global trend toward peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit is an unstoppable one. He called on the SCO to carry forward the Shanghai Spirit and deepen solidarity and collaboration in order to contribute more to the stability and development of countries in the region, as well as to take more steps toward building a community with a shared future for humanity.

This year has been designated as the SCO's Year of Sustainable Development. As rotating chair, China actively works with all parties involved to carry out initiatives on poverty reduction, food security, public health, development financing, climate change, green development and industrialization, as well as the digital economy and connectivity under the Global Development Initiative it proposed in 2021. This initiative serves as a global policy framework to promote sustainable development.

The international community holds high expectations for China to lead the SCO into a new chapter of cooperation, enhance unity and self-reliance among developing countries, and contribute the organization's strength to global governance. Since its founding in Shanghai on June 15, 2001, the SCO has grown from six founding members into a big SCO family of 26 countries. It has become the world's largest and most populous regional organization, with a combined economic output accounting for about one quarter of the global total.

SCO member states have leveraged their respective strengths to build effective mechanisms for cooperation and carried out practical cooperation. Through institutional arrangements, they have advanced trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, as well as improved the free flow of goods, capital, technology and services, bringing many benefits to their peoples.

As a founding member, China has consistently attached great importance to and actively participated in all activities under the SCO framework. China continues to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with other member states, observer countries and dialogue partners, proposing a range of initiatives in security, practical cooperation and people-to-people exchange. These efforts have provided Chinese solutions for the organization's development and demonstrate China's sense of responsibility.

The SCO aligns with the global trends of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, and reflects the direction of human progress. Emphasizing mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations and pursuit of common development, the SCO's Shanghai Spirit serves as the foundation of its vitality.

By firmly carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit and maintaining unity and cooperation, the SCO will inject more certainty and positive energy into safeguarding world peace and development, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Website:
http://www.bjreview.com/Multimedia/Video/Wisdom_Without_Borders/202508/t20250829_800413233.html

By PR Newswire

Beijing Review

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
beijing Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO

Related Contents

Beijing and Hong Kong deepen cooperation with new projects

Beijing and Hong Kong deepen cooperation with new projects

AI Video "SCO Poetic Saga" Drops Before Tianjin Summit

AI Video "SCO Poetic Saga" Drops Before Tianjin Summit

Beijing Rediscovered Blends Old and New

Beijing Rediscovered Blends Old and New

Chinese exam now world’s biggest language gate

Chinese exam now world’s biggest language gate

METiS Secures RMB 400M Series D to Drive Biopharma Innovation in Beijing

METiS Secures RMB 400M Series D to Drive Biopharma Innovation in Beijing

SCO Guests Discover Luoyang’s Ancient Spirit and Modern Beat

SCO Guests Discover Luoyang’s Ancient Spirit and Modern Beat

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020