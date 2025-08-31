Beijing Review Frames Future Trends

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will take place in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. Within the complex global context, this gathering is going to be a strategic convergence of SCO members, reflecting their joint commitment to navigating a changing era.

"Men of insight see the trend, while men of wisdom ride it."

The saying comes from the Guiguzi, a philosophical treatise written in the early Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.). It means that while those who can identify history's biggest trends are insightful, those who can take advantage of them are truly wise.

On November 10, 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping cited this phrase at the 20th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO. He emphasized that the global trend toward peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit is an unstoppable one. He called on the SCO to carry forward the Shanghai Spirit and deepen solidarity and collaboration in order to contribute more to the stability and development of countries in the region, as well as to take more steps toward building a community with a shared future for humanity.

This year has been designated as the SCO's Year of Sustainable Development. As rotating chair, China actively works with all parties involved to carry out initiatives on poverty reduction, food security, public health, development financing, climate change, green development and industrialization, as well as the digital economy and connectivity under the Global Development Initiative it proposed in 2021. This initiative serves as a global policy framework to promote sustainable development.

The international community holds high expectations for China to lead the SCO into a new chapter of cooperation, enhance unity and self-reliance among developing countries, and contribute the organization's strength to global governance. Since its founding in Shanghai on June 15, 2001, the SCO has grown from six founding members into a big SCO family of 26 countries. It has become the world's largest and most populous regional organization, with a combined economic output accounting for about one quarter of the global total.

SCO member states have leveraged their respective strengths to build effective mechanisms for cooperation and carried out practical cooperation. Through institutional arrangements, they have advanced trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, as well as improved the free flow of goods, capital, technology and services, bringing many benefits to their peoples.

As a founding member, China has consistently attached great importance to and actively participated in all activities under the SCO framework. China continues to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with other member states, observer countries and dialogue partners, proposing a range of initiatives in security, practical cooperation and people-to-people exchange. These efforts have provided Chinese solutions for the organization's development and demonstrate China's sense of responsibility.

The SCO aligns with the global trends of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, and reflects the direction of human progress. Emphasizing mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations and pursuit of common development, the SCO's Shanghai Spirit serves as the foundation of its vitality.

By firmly carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit and maintaining unity and cooperation, the SCO will inject more certainty and positive energy into safeguarding world peace and development, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Website:

http://www.bjreview.com/Multimedia/Video/Wisdom_Without_Borders/202508/t20250829_800413233.html