Beijing Rediscovered Blends Old and New

August 31, 2025 | 13:34
(0) user say
Hutong courtyards host hologram art as visitors chase both dumplings and drones

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing, an ancient capital steeped in profound historical legacy, is radiating its distinctive charm to the world with a revitalized presence. From the storied grandeur of the Forbidden City to the vibrant intangible cultural heritage at Qianmen Night Market, and from the industrial relics of Shougang Park to the fashionable trends of Sanlitun, Beijing masterfully balances tradition and innovation. These new discoveries not only enrich the city's essence but also allow its historical and cultural roots to remain vibrant in modern life.

As China's capital, Beijing boasts a robust infrastructure and public service system. Efficient transportation, diverse shopping destinations, and top-tier medical resources create a comfortable and convenient living environment for residents.

One of China's premier tourist destinations, Beijing attracts numerous domestic and international visitors each year. Home to various art institutions and exhibition spaces, it has gathered many artists and creative talents, fostering a vibrant environment for artistic innovation.

As a hub for international exchange in China, Beijing embodies remarkable openness and inclusivity. Hosting embassies, international organizations, and multinational corporations from around the globe, it serves as a vital platform for global dialogue and connection.

Beijing is shaping a modern city committed to green, low-carbon living. Its green coverage has been significantly enhanced, while widespread access to shared bikes and low-carbon travel options add convenience for residents. The Urban Green Heart Forest Park has emerged as a popular destination for leisure and fitness.

In Beijing, the timeless vibrancy of traditional city life harmoniously blends with the dynamic pulse of a modern metropolis. From historical alleyways to chic commercial districts, and from low-carbon travel to smart elder care solutions, Beijing leverages refined urban management and human-centered services to create a livable city where "everyone participates and everyone benefits."

Beijing's new discoveries resonate with the echoes of history while heralding a brighter future. Embracing an open and inclusive spirit, fueled by innovative development, and committed to low-carbon and sustainable practices, the city is writing a magnificent chapter for a new era.

Experience Beijing's charm through a captivating music video!

By PR Newswire

Asia Pacific View

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

beijing Qianmen Night Market

