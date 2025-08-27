Corporate

Chinese exam now world’s biggest language gate

August 27, 2025 | 00:15
More than 300,000 sat the paper last year—global agencies now hunt badges from Beijing.

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Accreditation Test for Translators and Interpreters (CATTI) is a state-level vocational qualification examination administered by CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation.

Listed in China's national vocational qualifications catalog, CATTI is a unified, nationwide certification for translators and interpreters which assesses candidates' translation and interpretation competence and skills.

Since launching in 2003, CATTI has been offered in nine languages: English, Japanese, French, Russian, German, Spanish, Arabic, Korean and Portuguese. The exam has already registered 2.3 million applicants, with about 280,000 passing, making it the world's largest examination of its kind.

As a national-level talent evaluation system, CATTI has, for more than 20 years, remained closely aligned with China's international communications needs. To meet the goal and the specific requirements of the state for evaluating translation professionals, CATTI has set clear professional standards for evaluating translators and interpreters, established a national benchmark for talent assessment, and brought together top talent and industry resources to support exchanges between China and other countries.

To promote reciprocal international recognition of its results, CATTI held its first overseas Russian-language exams in Belarus and Russia in 2019. Exams for English and Portuguese were introduced in Macao, China in 2021, followed by English exams in Hong Kong, China in 2022. CATTI currently has five overseas testing sites: Moscow and St. Petersburg in Russia, Minsk in Belarus, and Hong Kong and Macao, China.

CATTI exams were held in Hong Kong and Macao in June this year. The next exams are scheduled for late November this year in Russia and Belarus, covering Russian-language, with test centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Minsk. Registration opened Aug. 18, and overseas candidates may choose their nearest site to take the exam.

The CATTI test material draws from real-world translation and interpretation scenarios across fields including international politics, economics, history, culture, science and technology. The broad-content based exam evaluates candidates' ability to deliver precise translation and interpretation while adapting to different cultural contexts. It aims to cultivate translation professionals with practical skills.

CATTI is a professional accreditation. But it also serves as recognition of language proficiency and a driving force to promote cross-cultural communications. The exam provides a platform for global language professionals to demonstrate their skills and serves as a bridge for linguistic and cultural exchanges worldwide.

By PR Newswire

China Accreditation Test for Translators and Interpreters

CATTI beijing Chinese exam

ptbv2020