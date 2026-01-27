Corporate

AsiaPac and AsiaPay Launch Integrated Platform

January 27, 2026 | 11:08
(0) user say
The marketing technology firm partnered with the payment solutions provider to create a combined marketing and payments ecosystem designed to drive business growth across Asia.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 January 2026 - AsiaPac, a leading marketing technology innovator, and AsiaPay, a pioneer in digital payment solutions, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize cross-border commerce for 15 Asian markets. By integrating AsiaPac's AI SaaS ecosystem with AsiaPay's advanced payment platform in Asia, the collaboration connects online and offline (POS) environments, delivering a turnkey solution that empowers businesses with high-performance marketing and frictionless payment processing and management.

Mr. Daniel Chan (left), CEO of AsiaPac, and Mr. Joseph Chan (right), CEO of AsiaPay, at the MOU signing ceremony.

Daniel Chan (left), CEO of AsiaPac, and Joseph Chan (right), CEO of AsiaPay, at the MOU signing ceremony.

Headquartered and deeply rooted in Hong Kong for many years, both companies have successfully expanded their presence across multiple Asian markets. This partnership builds on their shared vision to drive innovation and accelerate digital transformation throughout the region.

Strategic Synergies: The AsiaPac & AsiaPay Growth Ecosystem

OptAdEasy | Unified Intelligence & Capital Efficiency: Streamlines cross-platform management across Meta and Google. By integrating real-time optimization and competitive benchmarking, it ensures marketing capital is deployed with precision, maximizing reach while eliminating budget waste.

KOOLER AI | Regional Influence & Trust: Leverages 200,000+ Asian influencers to ignite brand demand. By integrating with AsiaPay's one-stop payment solution, brands can bridge localized storytelling with a frictionless checkout, drastically accelerating the 'discovery-to-purchase' cycle.

Kolsify | Localization & Synthetic Innovation: Utilizes Face Fusion technology to instantaneously adapt visual content to local cultural nuances. This allows global brands to maintain a "Local Face" at every touchpoint while significantly reducing production costs.

APHub | Omnichannel Programmatic Reach: A one-stop DSP connecting digital ad exchanges with premium placements. It drives seamless traffic from global billboards directly to secure, borderless checkout environments.

AsiaPay | Secure Omnichannel Conversion: The ecosystem's financial core, unifying e-commerce and in-store POS solutions. By supporting diverse localized digital wallets, it ensures marketing-driven demand converts into a high-security, frictionless payment experience.

"This partnership with AsiaPac is a strategic leap from processing multi-channel payment transactions to powering intelligent marketing capabilities to boost merchant's business growth," said Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay. "As we deepen our strategic collaboration, our vision is to create a powerful synergy by integrating our payment infrastructure with AsiaPac's cutting-edge AI marketing technologies. We are empowering merchants to evolve beyond reactive discounting, moving instead toward predictive, streamlined, personalized engagement. This is the future of commerce."

Daniel Chan, CEO of AsiaPac, stated, " AsiaPac is excited to join forces with AsiaPay, combining our deep regional expertise with advanced payment intelligence to set the standard for omnichannel marketing. This partnership is specifically designed to address the diverse pain points brands face when entering new markets. By leveraging our AI SaaS platforms, we believe it will not only strengthen our client base but also help our clients achieve sustained sales growth."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit www.asiapacdigital.com.

By AsiaPac & AsiaPay

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AsiaPac AsiaPay

