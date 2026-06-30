AIG posts strong 2025 results, outlines global ambitions at AGM

At its AGM on June 26, Asia Ingredients Group (AIG) reported consolidated net revenue of VND15.46 trillion ($595 million) for 2025, fulfilling 104.5 per cent of its annual plan, while consolidated net profit after tax reached $40.8 million, or 108 per cent of the shareholder-approved target.

AIG further improved its net profit margin to 6.9 per cent, underscoring the group's continued focus on operational efficiency and sustainable profitability.

Building on this performance, AIG further strengthened its market position among the business community and investors in 2025. The group was recognised among Vietnam's Top 50 private enterprises with the largest tax contributions in the 2025 PRIVATE 100 ranking published by CafeF, named among Forbes Vietnam's Top 25 Leading Brands 2025, and ranked among the Top 60 largest private enterprises in Vietnam in the VNR500 ranking.

AIG was named one of Forbes Vietnam's Top 25 Leading Brands 2025 in manufacturing and services

At the meeting, shareholders also approved a number of key resolutions on AIG's 2026 business plan and its medium- and long-term development strategy. Under the approved plan, the group targets consolidated net revenue of VND16.8 trillion ($647 million) in 2026, up 8.7 per cent on-year, while consolidated net profit after tax is projected to reach VND1.26 trillion ($48.5 million), representing annual growth of just under 19 per cent.

If achieved, this would mark the highest annual profit in the group's history. Shareholders also reaffirmed AIG's long-term strategic vision of becoming a globally recognised group, identifying it as a key objective for the company's next phase of development.

According to the Board of Directors, the strong growth recorded in 2025 and the ambitious targets set for 2026 represent the initial outcomes of AIG's long-term restructuring and investment strategy, aimed at transforming the group into a globally recognised enterprise. The strategy centres on two core business pillars: Life Science Solutions and Natural Ingredients.

In the natural ingredients segment, AIG is focusing on developing naturally sourced, value-added ingredients through deep processing to meet the growing global demand for sustainable, clean, and environmentally friendly products. The group continues to invest in research and development to expand its portfolio of deeply processed agricultural ingredients under a 'green, clean, and healthy' product strategy, while ensuring compliance with the stringent standards of international export markets.

AIG currently operates an ecosystem of more than eight subsidiaries, managing modern deep-processing manufacturing facilities across key agricultural production regions throughout Vietnam. The group supplies ingredients to a wide range of industries domestically, while exporting to more than 50 countries and territories.

On May 11, AIG broke ground on the Asia Coconut Processing Plant II (ACPII), a project with total investment of nearly VND630 billion ($24.2 million). The facility will feature three major production lines: a UHT sterilisation line supplied by Tetra Pak with an annual capacity of 48,000 tonnes; a frozen coconut milk production line with annual capacity of 16,000 tonnes; and two desiccated coconut production lines with combined annual capacity of 2,400 tonnes.

Scheduled to commence operations in the first quarter of 2027, ACP II will enable AIG to establish Vietnam's largest coconut processing complex. The group will supply global markets with a diversified portfolio of coconut-based products, including packaged coconut water, desiccated coconut, coconut milk powder, coconut cream, and coconut oil.

At the same time, AIG is expanding its Life Science Solutions business, providing integrated solutions tailored to evolving market demands and global consumer trends across the food, confectionery, beverage, and home and personal care industries. This business segment has become a key competitive advantage, enhancing both the group's value proposition and profit margins.

AIG's products and ingredient solutions continue to earn strong recognition from customers and international partners

AIG is a strategic supplier of natural ingredients and integrated ingredient solutions to many of the world's leading corporations and brands, including Marubeni, COFCO Biotechnology, DSM-Firmenich, James Farrell, AAK, Tate & Lyle, PanTheryx, Givaudan, Darigold, and Ingredion.

Backed by nearly 25 years of sustained growth and continuous innovation, AIG has steadily strengthened its market leadership while pursuing sustainable development. The group is progressively advancing its vision of becoming a globally recognised provider of ingredient solutions and life science solutions, while contributing to Vietnam's ambition of becoming a global hub for the processing and supply of high-quality agricultural products.

Asia Ingredients Group breaks ground on coconut processing plant On May 11, Asia Ingredients Group officially broke ground on the Asia Coconut Processing Plant II at Long Phuoc Industrial Cluster in Vinh Long province.

AIG reinforces leading position through global expansion efforts Following the groundbreaking of its Asia Coconut Processing Plant II in May, Asia Ingredients Group participated in THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2026, highlighting the company’s growth momentum and ambitions to strengthen its global brand.