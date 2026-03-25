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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Apexmind Summit 2026 concludes in Hong Kong

March 25, 2026 | 13:14
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The business development conference wrapped up after convening international participants examining global connectivity and growth strategies.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - The Apexmind Summit 2026 was grandly held in Hong Kong today. The summit brought together leading global strategists, scholars, and business and policy leaders to engage in high-level dialog on how strategic opportunities are reshaping the competitive landscape. During the event, the Apexmind Consulting Hong Kong Office Inauguration was officially announced, and Founder & Chairman, Apexmind Consulting, Yao Rongjun was honored as an Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants Hong Kong (IMCHK). These dual milestones mark that the Chinese strategic consulting force, represented by Apexmind, is actively achieving a "cultural handshake" with global business through Hong Kong. Under the vision of "Strategic Co-evolution", it advances the global expansion in a meaningful and tangible way.

Redefining the Logic of Competition and Interpreting the Essence of Strategy in the New Era

Yao, Founder & Chairman of Apexmind Consulting, delivered a keynote, offering a profound analysis of how competitive dynamics are evolving in the new era. He emphasized: "Competition is not about meeting demand, but about winning the mind. The purpose of business is not to create customers, but to occupy a position in the mind. Business is not about improving efficiency, but about winning people's hearts. Decisions should not be made from the inside out, but from the outside in. Strategy is not the sum of parts, but an integrated system." In his view, as Chinese enterprises transition from product globalization to brand and model globalization, the global market urgently requires a strategic language that is both universally applicable and capable of engaging in dialog with the world.

Gaining Recognition from International Professional Forces, Co-building a New Global Consulting Ecosystem

Nicholas Warn, Chair of the International Council of Management Consulting Institute, delivered a keynote and expressed his vision for deep cooperation with Apexmind to collaboratively build a global business ecosystem and drive industry evolution. He stated, "What Chinese consultancies can bring to us, particularly consultancies like Apexmind, is an enrichment of what we have already." This recognition from a global authoritative consulting organization, combined with Yao's same-day honor as the IMCHK Honorary Fellow, signals a pivotal shift that Chinese strategy consulting is evolving from a recipient of global business wisdom into a co-creator of original strategic thought systems.

Identifying Seven Strategic Opportunities, Mapping the Growth Blueprint for Chinese Enterprises

Co-President, Apexmind Consulting, Chen Ji released "Seven Strategic Opportunities for Chinese Enterprises" on site, presenting a structured strategic methodology that provides companies with clear, actionable growth pathways and breakthrough directions. Each opportunity reflects insights refined through real-world strategic engagements with 62 enterprises. These frameworks enable companies to transform external uncertainty into sustainable growth certainty.

From Hong Kong to the World: Powering Shared Growth Across the Greater Bay Area

Distinguished speakers from academia, industry associations, and business communities contributed further insights. Professor Shi Weilei of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, from a global perspective, proposed that the transnational strategy of Chinese enterprises must anchor a balanced core between localization and global collaboration. Yang Yang, Professor of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Director of HKUST Shanghai Center, illustrated the value driven by disruptive innovation scenarios in smart cities, noting that data and algorithms in the AI era are opening entirely new competitive tracks for global entrepreneurs.

Daniel Chan, President of the Institute of Management Consultants Hong Kong (IMCHK), stated that Hong Kong is upgrading from a "Super Connector" to a "Super Value-Chain Enhancer". By building a strategic bridge for Chinese enterprises going global and international firms entering the market through two-way empowerment, Hong Kong demonstrates its unique value as a hub. Dr. Huang Weihong, Vice President of The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, shared a Hong Kong perspective, interpreting the pathways for brands to achieve strategic breakthroughs in the new consumer wave by leveraging regional advantages and strategic wisdom.

The establishment of Apexmind Consulting Hong Kong Office and the successful conclusion of this summit are a small step in Apexmind's global journey, but a significant leap for Chinese strategy consulting toward "Cultural Handshake, Strategic Co-evolution". With a proven track record of enabling 62 enterprises to achieve billion-level growth at scale, Apexmind Consulting continues to drive the industry forward from setting local benchmarks to contributing to global standards. Moving ahead, Apexmind will remain committed to an open vision, bringing strategy frameworks rooted in China and validated through real-world practice to the international stage. In the evolving landscape of global business, Apexmind Consulting is poised to elevate the Chinese consulting industry to new global heights.
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