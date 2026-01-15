Corporate

Aon Names Kulshaan Singh Asia Pacific Enterprise Leader

January 15, 2026 | 12:02
(0) user say
The professional services firm appointed Singh to lead its enterprise client operations across the Asia-Pacific region from Singapore, tasked with strengthening relationships with the company's largest corporate accounts.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2026– Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Kulshaan Singh as enterprise client leader, Asia Pacific, effective immediately.

Based in Singapore, Singh will leverage his extensive experience across some of Asia's most dynamic markets to deliver innovative approaches to Risk Capital and Human Capital for Aon's enterprise and large multinational clients in Asia. Reporting to Craig Torgius, chief client officer and head of enterprise clients, Asia Pacific, Singh will focus on building strategic partnerships and unlocking new opportunities supporting clients to achieve their growth ambitions.

"Kulshaan brings a rare blend of strategic acumen with strong execution ability, global insight and local expertise to our Asia Pacific team," said Torgius. "His ability to lead transformation, foster collaboration and deliver results across diverse industries will be invaluable in helping clients navigate an increasingly complex risk landscape."

With over two decades of experience in consulting and executive leadership, Singh held prominent roles including managing director for talent solutions for southeast Asia at Aon, CEO Mercer Singapore and chief people officer at Charoen Pokphand Group. Most recently, as the global group chief people officer at Thai Union Group, he spearheaded large-scale transformation initiatives including organisation design, succession and leadership alignment.

Reflecting on his new role, Singh said, "I feel privileged and excited to be back at Aon and look forward to working closely with Aon's global and local teams to deliver solutions that help clients navigate complexity and interconnected challenges."

Read more about Aon's capabilities in Asia Pacific here.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Aon plc

Aon Professional services firm Enterprise client operations

