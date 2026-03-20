Analog Devices opens Thailand facility for manufacturing resilience

WILMINGTON, Mass. and CHONBURI, Thailand, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global semiconductor leader Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) today announced the opening of its new advanced manufacturing facility in Thailand, further strengthening its advanced manufacturing and test capacity while expanding resilient, sustainable semiconductor production in the Asia-Pacific region. The expansion builds on ADI's hybrid manufacturing strategy, which leverages a global network of internal factories and external foundry/Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) partners to deliver resilient, high‑performance solutions.

Thailand plays a critical role in ADI's global manufacturing network, supporting long‑term growth by expanding the company's footprint with the resilience, flexibility and scale needed to serve customers across several markets. Designed as a smart, sustainable factory, the new facility brings together advanced automation, digital manufacturing technologies and operations optimized for efficiency and environmental performance to enable faster response to demand while continuing to deliver the quality, reliability and performance customers expect in a dynamic global environment.

"Thailand is one of the strategic hubs of ADI's global manufacturing footprint," said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair at ADI. "This expansion underscores our long-term commitment to Thailand and the region as key links in our ability to reliably and sustainably deliver our world-class technology. As our customers' needs evolve, our investments ensure we can continue to deliver differentiated innovation at scale."

"The new facility greatly enhances our ability to test operations efficiently and responsibly," said Vivek Jain, Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Technology at ADI. "With strong engineering talent, supply chain advantages and an environment that supports long-term growth, Thailand is an essential part of how we build a more agile, resilient and future-ready manufacturing network."

A Strengthened Global Packaging and Test Hub

Established in 2000, Analog Devices Thailand (ADTH) is one of ADI's most critical backend manufacturing sites supporting industrial, automotive, communications, consumer and digital healthcare markets. The facility adds significant cleanroom and manufacturing capacity, enabling ADI to scale test, wafer-level processing, chip scale packaging and final IC test operations. Designed as a hub of innovation and automation, it integrates advanced manufacturing technologies that enhance efficiency, precision, and intelligent operations. The facility also enables smarter processes, strengthens ADI's manufacturing capabilities and empowers teams to create meaningful impact in their daily work to support faster response to customer demand while maintaining world‑class quality standards.

Enhancing Global Supply Chain Resilience

The expansion of ADI's Thailand operations reinforces the company's global resilience strategy through greater geographic diversification, improved operational agility and enhanced flexibility across its manufacturing network. Located in Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the facility benefits from strong infrastructure, access to skilled engineering talent and a stable, neutral operational environment to further strengthen ADI's ability to support customers worldwide.

Advancing Sustainable Semiconductor Manufacturing

Developed in alignment with LEED standards, the facility reflects ADI's commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing and is the first in the ADI manufacturing network being built with the intent of achieving Platinum LEED certification. From energy‑efficient systems and resource optimization to thoughtfully designed spaces that promote employee wellbeing, it is a workplace built not only for performance but also for the planet. The expansion supports ADI's broader sustainability commitments, including 100% renewable electricity, energy-efficient facility design, enhanced water recycling systems and real-time environmental performance monitoring. ADTH is also the first semiconductor manufacturer in Thailand to adopt low-carbon liquid nitrogen, further reducing carbon intensity across testing operations and reinforcing ADI's leadership in sustainable semiconductor manufacturing.

Developing Thailand's Semiconductor Talent Ecosystem

ADI continues to invest in Thailand's growing semiconductor talent ecosystem through ADI Thailand Academy and partnerships with leading Thai universities. These initiatives support the development of engineering and technical capabilities across test engineering, automation, failure analysis and smart factory technologies. The facility supports expanded internship programs and long-term workforce development efforts, helping build the next generation of semiconductor talent while strengthening ADI's local and global engineering capabilities.

For more information about ADI's hybrid manufacturing model, visit https://www.analog.com/en/who-we-are/resilient-hybrid-manufacturing.html