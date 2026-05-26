Huawei Digital Power hosts third Global C&I Visionaries Summit with 800 participants from 50 countries

DONGGUAN, China, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Digital Power hosted the 3rd Global C&I Visionaries Summit, a four-day event featuring Dawn and Horizon sessions. Over 800 participants from 50 countries explored cultural value, strategy & new product launch, cutting-edge commercial and industrial (C&I) solutions, and success stories, shaping future trends in digitalization and low-carbon development.

Zhou Jianjun, Vice President of Huawei and President of Global Marketing, Sales and Services, Huawei Digital Power, stated that residential and C&I sectors are leading the clean energy transition. Huawei strengthens capabilities and empowers partners, delivering cost-effective PV and energy storage system (ESS) solutions.

Xia Hesheng, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Huawei Digital Power, emphasized Huawei's core values of customer-centricity, dedication, and persistence. Huawei Digital Power prioritizes quality in products and services across the entire lifecycle, collaborating with global partners to drive excellence.

Jack Tong, President of Residential and C&I Marketing and Sales Service, Huawei Digital Power, unveiled Huawei FusionSolar C&I strategy and new products. The One-Fits-All 2.0 solution reduces the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) and ensures safe, reliable power from generation to consumption, achieving higher levelized benefit of electricity (LBOE).

Allen Zeng, President of Technical Service & Operation Dept, Huawei Digital Power, noted that Huawei Digital Power's service teams synergize services and equipment, and combine premium quality, reliable O&M, and performance assurance to ensure long-term success.

Huawei FusionSolar solution expert team introduced tailored solutions for large-, medium-, and small-scale projects, and explored the innovative application of the PV+ESS+charger integrated solution. Based on AI technologies, they offered insights, strategies, case studies, and marketing methodologies to empower global visionaries.

14 global visionaries shared insights and practices for key C&I application scenarios, including supermarkets, hotels, cold chain, logistics, manufacturing, and business parks, spanning solution design, project execution, and value-added operations, to boost efficiency, build sustainability, and enhance customer value.

In the Netherlands, the fire department secured safer, sustainable energy.

In Myanmar, a beverage factory improved efficiency and cut costs.

In Germany, a business park overcame transformation challenges, ensuring operational excellence, and the local logistics industry gained tangible benefits.

In Malaysia, a battery factory achieved reliable green power in harsh environments.

In Pakistan's mountains, a hospital gained 24/7 stable power supply, safeguarding lives.

In Chile, a factory ensured uninterrupted production with lower electricity costs.

In Brazil, a supermarket guaranteed reliable power, pioneering retail energy applications.

In Mexico, a food factory reduced electricity costs, achieving higher energy efficiency.

In Kenya, schools embraced green energy, lighting the path to low-carbon education.

C&I visionaries drive inclusive energy access, green transformation, and high-quality growth. The summit united global leaders to align real-world needs with innovation, accelerating PV+ESS+charger adoption. Huawei Digital Power, guided by openness and shared success, will deepen partnerships and advance sustainable industry development to shape a greener future.

Learn more about the summit at Huawei Digital Power's official website:

https://solar.huawei.com/en/news/2026/huawei-successfully-hosts-the-3rd-global-c-i-visionaries-summit/