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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IDI Dynamics launches laser marker delivering 2.5x higher chip throughput in smaller footprint

May 26, 2026 | 11:24
(0) user say
ISDN subsidiary IDI Dynamics has launched a new high-speed laser marker offering 2.5 times higher chip throughput per hour in a 22% smaller footprint, helping outsourced semiconductor assembly and test manufacturers improve productivity on constrained production floors.

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDI Dynamics, a subsidiary of ISDN Holdings Limited (SGX: I07 / 1656.HK), has launched its next generation High-speed Laser Marker for semiconductor chip packages, with a dual value proposition of delivering 2.5x higher marking speed and occupying 22% less physical footprint.

The IDI Laser Marker launches with 6 OSAT deployments throughout Asia, and leverages advanced technology contributed by:

  • The pre-eminent public research institution in Singapore for industrial research; and
  • ISDN Holding's 20-year experience in providing automation engineering and systems for the semiconductor industry.

In head-to-head evaluations against widely deployed industry configurations, the IDI Laser Marker achieves marking speeds up to 2.5 times faster, delivering substantially higher units per hour, while occupying 22 percent less cleanroom floor space. The gains are based on benchmarking using representative OSAT strip formats and standard mark content, with cycle time measured end to end including strip handling.

By increasing marking speed and decreasing floor space, IDI's Laser Market delivers a 3.2x increase in marking productivity per square foot. Floor space has become a critical issue for the semiconductor industry in light of both:

  • The rapid growth in demand for chips as a result of AI adoption; and
  • The rapidly-rising costs of constructing new clean room factories necessary for producing advanced semiconductor chips.

As a result, IDI has delivered a next-generation marking system aimed at maximising the manufacturing productivity of valuable existing clean room space.

The Laser Marking platform also responds to widening traceability requirements in automotive and industrial electronics, where permanent laser marking is increasingly mandatory. Every system includes a two-year software customisation and support programme covering factory automation integration, handling adaptation, and evolving compliance coding.

"We developed the advanced IDI Laser Marker because our OSAT customers told us that floor space and throughput are now fundamentally integrated, as manufacturers look to maximise output with the smallest economical floor footprint," said Chris Chan, Managing Director of IDI Dynamics. "Our new Laser Marking platform is already delivering this value proposition of the 6 units at launch, and we are pleased to be on the forefront of enabling the next generation of advanced chip manufacturing in the global market".

Teo Cher Koon, Managing Director and President, added that "IDI's Laser Marking solution is an example of how ISDN's 'full stack' approach to technology and 30 years of serving the semiconductor industry can create powerful collaboration to bring advanced technology to our customers throughout Asia. The IDI Laser Marker product combines cutting-edge research from a pre-eminent research institution with ISDN's decades-long experience with semiconductor and OSAT customers, and a focused entrepreneurial team at our IDI Dynamics subsidiary to bring compelling innovation into the semiconductor market at a time when the industry needs help scaling manufacturing productivity to meet skyrocketing demand.

IDI Dynamics is part of a broad range of strategic solutions that ISDN builds and deploys in the semiconductor industry today, ranging from critical components to full systems and products like the Laser Market today. Our semiconductor solutions are amongst most exciting and fast-growing businesses at ISDN Holdings today."

For more information, please visit www.isdnholdings.com.

By PR Newswire

IDI Dynamics

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TagTag:
IDI Dynamics Semiconductor assembly Highspeed laser Laser marking system

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