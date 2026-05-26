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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FinVolution board authorises share repurchase programme of up to US$150 million

May 26, 2026 | 10:41
(0) user say
Shanghai-listed fintech platform FinVolution Group has announced a new board-authorised share repurchase programme of up to US$150 million, signalling confidence in the company's valuation amid ongoing expansion across China and international markets.

SHANGHAI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform across China and overseas markets, today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has authorized a new share repurchase program (the "New Share Repurchase Program") effective on May 30, 2026. Pursuant to the New Share Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase up to US$150.0 million worth of its shares (including ADSs) during the period from May 30, 2026 to May 29, 2028.

Tiezheng Li, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution Group, said, "Shareholder return remains a cornerstone of our capital allocation strategy. Since the initial launch of our first share repurchase program on March 21, 2018, through March 31, 2026, we have cumulatively deployed approximately US$516.7 million to repurchase the Company's ADSs. The New Share Repurchase Program is also our fifth share repurchase program, reflecting our continued commitment to shareholder value creation. Supported by a healthy balance sheet and strong confidence in our 'Local Excellence, Global Outlook+' strategy, we continue to believe in the underlying value of the investment in our own equity."

Shaofeng Gu, Chairman of FinVolution Group, added, "The Board's approval of this new program reflects our conviction in the Company's growth trajectory and disciplined approach to capital allocation. As our international platform continues to gain traction across multiple geographies and our domestic operations deliver stable profitability, we believe share buybacks represent a compelling use of capital. We are confident in our ability to deliver sustainable long-term returns to our stakeholders."

The Company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Board will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size.

For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com

By PR Newswire

FinVolution Group

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TagTag:
FinVolution Shareholder return Capital allocation strategy Share repurchase program

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