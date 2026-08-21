Aiper launches smart robotic yard care range in Australia

GOLD COAST, Australia, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the world's No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a global leader in smart yard innovation*, is announcing the arrival of its latest generation of smart outdoor care innovations in Australia, expanding its vision for a connected and effortless backyard experience.

The launch introduces the next evolution of Aiper's Smart Yard Ecosystem, featuring the Scuba V3, Scuba S3, and IrriSense N2 SE – a new generation of smart solutions designed to simplify pool and lawn maintenance through intelligent technology, automation, and user-focused design.

The new products were unveiled on August 20th at Aiper's 2026 Pool Party on the Gold Coast, where media, creators and industry experts experienced the future of outdoor living through interactive demonstrations of Aiper's latest innovations.

Building on Aiper's commitment to redefining outdoor maintenance, the new range reflects the brand's focus on creating products that are neat, reliable, and carefree, reducing the time and effort traditionally required to maintain a backyard, while helping Australians make the most of their outdoor spaces.

Designed to make everyday pool care smarter and more effortless, the Aiper Scuba V3 brings Cognitive AI to an essential robotic pool cleaner. Its front-facing camera powers AI Patrol Cleaning to detect and target debris in real time, while VisionPath™ Adaptive Path Planning helps it navigate the pool efficiently and reduce unnecessary repeat cleaning. Cognitive AI Navium™ Mode goes a step further, using pool size, weather conditions and cleaning history to build autonomous cleaning plans for more hands-free maintenance. JetAssist™ Horizontal Waterline Cleaning extends care from the pool floor to the waterline, helping Australians spend less time maintaining their pools and more time enjoying their backyard.

Also joining the range is the Scuba S3, a next-generation robotic pool cleaner designed to provide reliable, hands-free pool care. Engineered for everyday convenience, the Scuba S3 is lightweight, features quick water release, and delivers intelligent cleaning performance while eliminating the hassle of traditional manual pool maintenance.

Expanding Aiper's smart yard capabilities beyond the pool, the IrriSense N2 SE brings intelligent irrigation technology to lawn care, whilst saving up to 40% of water. Designed to provide a seamless watering experience, the smart irrigation system helps homeowners maintain healthier lawns with automated scheduling and efficient water management. Together with Aiper's robotic pool cleaners, the IrriSense N2 SE extends the brand's vision of carefree outdoor living from the pool to the garden.

For those looking to take pool care even further, Aiper will soon introduce the flagship Scuba V3 Ultra to Australia. Combining dual-camera AI with VisionPath™ 2.0 navigation and Cognitive AI Navium™ Mode, it can intelligently identify and tackle areas throughout the pool, from the floor and walls to the waterline and surface. Powerful dual-pump suction and MicroMesh™ ultra-fine filtration further enhance its cleaning performance, delivering a premium, hands-free solution for keeping pools pristine with minimal effort.

"At Aiper, we believe outdoor maintenance should be effortless, giving people more time to enjoy the spaces they love," says Andres Gomez, Aiper's Vice President of Sales. "Our Smart Yard Ecosystem represents our commitment to creating smarter, more sustainable solutions that take the complexity out of pool and lawn care. With our latest innovations, we're continuing to deliver products that are neat, reliable and carefree, helping Australians transform their backyards into places to relax and enjoy."

The Scuba V3 is now available through Aiper's online store and selected retail partners, with the Scuba S3 and IrriSense N2 SE launching in September. For more information, visit aiper.store/au/store.