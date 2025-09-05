Aiper Unleashes AI Pool Bot That Learns Every Leaf

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the global leader in cordless robotic pool cleaners, is making waves again at IFA Berlin 2025 (September 5-9) with the debut of its first AI-powered robotic pool cleaner and most advanced product to date: the Scuba V3. The Scuba V3 is the world's lightest vision-cognitive AI robotic pool cleaner with waterline retrieval, delivering a revolutionary leap in pool automation with advanced AI vision and an effortless user experience.

"Today's consumers expect their smart home to extend beyond the indoors to the outdoors," said Aiper CEO Richard Wang. "The Scuba V3 brings AI intelligence to the backyard, combining precision, convenience, and connectivity to deliver a truly effortless pool experience. As Aiper's first AI robotic pool cleaner, it also marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine smart outdoor living."

The Scuba V3 will be available for purchase starting in early 2026 for $1,199, with key features including AI Vision Cleaning, which leverages a built-in camera and object recognition to detect and target over 20 different types of pool debris - from fine sand and dirt to sticks. With a significant boost in cleaning speed, the Scuba V3 ensures precise coverage through a combination of proactive vision and grid-pattern navigation. Backed by over two years of dedicated AI development and real-world testing across the U.S., Europe, and Australia, the Scuba V3's vision system has been engineered to navigate with precision and intent. It intelligently avoids common underwater obstacles like drains, ladders, lights, steps, and even pool toys - ensuring uninterrupted, full-floor coverage every time.

The Scuba V3 also introduces AI Patrol Cleaning, a vision-guided scheduled cleaning mode that intelligently scans debris hotspots and targets only the zones that need attention which delivers up to 40% less runtime and energy usage while maintaining a 24/7 clean. This energy-efficient operation supports Aiper's growing commitment to sustainability in pool tech.

Weighing just 16.5 pounds, about the same as a house cat, the Scuba V3 is designed for effortless use. With its quick-drain body and one-click activation, it's incredibly easy to handle and operate, making it user-friendly for pool owners.

With its JetAssist™ motor and WaveLine™ technology, the Scuba V3 also achieves uninterrupted horizontal waterline cleaning while the MicroMesh™ ultra-filtration system ensures the finest debris is trapped thus achieving a crystal-clear pool every time. Designed for today's connected homes, the Scuba V3 supports wireless charging via a dock and includes smart diagnostics, auto-calibration, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates via Aiper's free mobile app.

The new Scuba V3 will make its debut at the Aiper booth (Hall 9-111) at Messe Berlin during IFA. A special launch event for the new product will also take place at the Aiper booth on September 5 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM CEST.

IFA attendees can also learn about Aiper's latest innovations at ShowStoppers @ IFA on September 4 at the South Entrance Hall, where the brand will also showcase award-winning products and advanced models such as the IrriSense and Scuba X1 Pro Max.

For more information about Aiper visit Aiper.com and follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.