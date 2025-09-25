Corporate

Media OutReach Newswire

BASF

Aiper POOLCORP Partnership 2025: Cordless Pool Robots Hit Pro Trade

September 25, 2025 | 09:07
(0) user say
Commercial-grade units clean Olympic pools in ninety minutes, handing pool pros robotic cleaner keywords and dealer portal.

ATLANTA, Ga., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, a global leader in cordless robotic pool cleaners, is proud to announce a strategic agreement with Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM: POOL), the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, pool building materials, and related outdoor living products.

Beginning in 2026, independent retailers, pool builders, and service companies across North America and beyond will have access to Aiper's full suite of innovative robotic pool cleaners, including exclusive products, through POOLCORP's global B2B supply chain of over 450 locations. By partnering with the industry's most trusted distributor, Aiper will deepen its commitment to the trade, delivering innovative, high-performance robotic cleaners that serve the evolving needs of modern, affordable pool care.

"This innovative agreement with POOLCORP marks a significant milestone in Aiper's growth strategy," said Richard Wang, Founder and CEO of Aiper. "It opens the door to the most influential network of industry professionals in the pool and outdoor living space, and we're excited to bring our products to retailers and pool professionals who value quality, performance, and innovation."

POOLCORP, the world's largest distributor of swimming pool supplies and outdoor products, maintains the industry's most extensive on-hand inventory network – offering over 200,000 products for over 2,000 leading manufacturers and vendors. Adding Aiper to POOLCORP's extensive supplier portfolio reflects the distributor's focus on delivering products that give independent retailers and service professionals a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

"The pool industry is in need of innovation. Our intent is to be the delivery vehicle to accelerate innovation and ultimately enhance our customers' experience and that of every pool owner. As the leading distributor in the sector, it's been our long-standing commitment to partner with those who share the same vision for growth," said Jonathan Pechon, Vice President of Supply Chain and Operations for POOLCORP. "Our partnership with Aiper brings one of the most in-demand and innovative product categories to market, advancing cordless robotic cleaner technology and creating unprecedented opportunities for industry professionals and independent retailers to offer these products to pool owners nationwide," Pechon added.

For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com

By PR Newswire

Aiper

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Aiper POOLCORP Robotics pool cleaners Cordless pool robots

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

