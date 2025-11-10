A generation coded with the AI-first gene

Every year, during the annual general health check season, FPT's human resources (HR) team used to operate around the clock. Thousands of national employees had to be scheduled for sample collection and comprehensive medical examinations. HR managed tangled Excel sheets, thousands of emails, and daily requests to reschedule appointments.

In 2025, that nightmare was resolved when HR redesigned the entire workflow, integrating Maya, a virtual HR assistant developed by FPT- to automate multiple tasks. Maya sends over 20,000 appointment reminders, answers queries, and compiles feedback within just a few hours, allowing HR staff to focus on more valuable activities: listening to employees and enhancing their experiences.

Within FPT's internal operations, Maya now handles more than 50,000 services requests each month from 13,000 employees, ranging from leave registration to meeting room bookings.

Maya, the virtual HR assistant, has become a close companion for thousands of FPT employees

Behind the virtual assistant lies FPT's proprietary AI Agent platform, built upon the company's extensive big data ecosystem drawn from tens of thousands of employees, enabling contextual understanding and flexible responses.

Meanwhile, in the production division, FPT engineers use SkyTrans, an AI translation assistant that removes language barriers in a global working environment.

SkyTrans can translate one million characters in under a minute, supports more than 100 languages ​​and 20 file formats, and can customise writing tone, facilitate seamless cross-border meetings. Ten months after launch, SkyTrans now has more than 8,000 users, has processed 1.1 billion characters, and saved $64,000 in translation costs for FPT units.

SkyTrans is one of more than 1,000 AI agents that FPT has developed to support various business operations

Maya and SkyTrans are just two examples of the more than 1,000 AI Agents FPT has built to enhance human capabilities and foster happiness across all aspects of operations, learning, and creativity.

Guided by the philosophy of 'Think Big - Start Smart - Scale Fast', each AI Agent is trialled for six to eight weeks and is only scaled if its effectiveness is clearly demonstrated.

"The greatest challenge when bringing AI into every corner of a business lies in data. To make AI truly intelligent, data must be trusted. But above all, the AI-First mindset must become part of each individual's DNA - from engineers to leaders," said Dao Duy Cuong, FPT Software's executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer at the FPT Corporation.

This flexibility allows FPT to focus on developing practical tools while maintaining continuous, effective innovation.

“Each AI Agent created for FPT employees marks a step forward in making AI a true companion in their everyday work,” emphasized Nguyen Quoc Dong, FPT Software senior vice president and chief delivery officer at the FPT Corporation.

Enhancing exceptional value for customers through AI

On a global scale, the AI-First mindset serves as a guiding principle for every project and the value FPT delivers to clients. Rather than simply 'applying AI' to individual products, FPT transforms AI into an operational platform that enables enterprises to advance further along their digital transformation journey.

In Japan, FPT has collaborated for over 10 years with the Itochu Corporation- one of Japan's leading diversified enterprises- on its digital transformation journey, from SAP implementations to advanced AI applications.

Within just two months, Itochu successfully deployed a generative AI platform developed from IvyChat, a multi-agent large language model-based solution that supports data analysis, multilingual translation, and cross-border team collaboration.

After one year, the solution was scaled across Itochu's subsidiaries in 65 countries and continues to expand across finance, insurance, and manufacturing sectors in the US, Japan, and Europe.

In the insurance sector, FPT developed the AI ​​Agent Digital Platform (AIDP), a unified platform consolidating all business operations into a single application.

It currently serves over 15,000 agents across two leading insurance groups in the Asia-Pacific region.

A representative from one of the two aforementioned groups shared that AIDP has increased advisor productivity by 10 per cebt, the number of monthly quotations sent by 25 per cent, and significantly improved customer satisfaction.

With these breakthrough results, AIDP was honoured with the 2025 Sao Khue Award and is expanding into many international markets.

AIDP has earned multiple domestic and international awards, including the Sao Khue, AI+ Power, Globee, and Stevie Awards

Over the years, FPT has invested in building a comprehensive AI talent ecosystem, combining in-house training, international collaboration, and the recruitment of top-tier experts.

The spirit of 'Thinking with AI - Acting with AI' is also nurtured through innovation programmes such as the AI ​​Hackathon, Bird Tank, and iKhien. On average, FPT records up to 3,000 innovation initiatives each year, with a target of about 20 per cent directly related to AI.

"By 2025, our goal is for 80-100 per cent of employees in FPT's global IT services sector to become proficient in leveraging AI in their daily work, enhancing productivity and quality. Among them, around 20 per cent of engineers will become AI Application Engineers, a renewed force driving the creation and deployment of practical AI solutions for clients," shared Vu Tien Dat, FPT Software's executive vice president and chief human resources officer, FPT Corporation.

In the near future, every FPT employee will have a personalised AI Agent to support their daily workflow, creating a synergy that amplifies collective capabilities. This is how FPT aligns people transformation with digital transformation, where AI does not replace people, but empowers and elevates them.

