Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

January 20, 2026 | 15:14
(0) user say
The health technology startup introduced an Apple Watch application claiming to monitor testosterone levels non-invasively, offering men a convenient way to track hormonal health through wearable technology.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital healthcare startup 6Letters today announced the official launch of MOJO KING, an iOS application that enables non-invasive monitoring of testosterone-related physiological patterns using Apple Watch data.

MOJO KING leverages heart rate variability (HRV)—a standard biometric signal collected by Apple Watch—to analyze changes associated with male hormonal balance. Without requiring blood tests or external sensors, the app allows users to track hormone-related trends seamlessly in everyday life.

The current version of MOJO KING analyzes individual biometric signals in relation to age-group baselines and 24-hour circadian rhythms. Based on this analysis, users are classified into intuitive categories: "Teto Guy" when values are above the age-adjusted average, or "Egen Guy" when below. Results are presented in a user-friendly visual format and can be easily shared via social media platforms such as Instagram.

With a paid subscription, users can remove in-app advertisements and enable automatic, continuous measurements, allowing them to observe personalized hormone-related changes over time. This supports a shift from one-time readings to longitudinal, trend-based hormone monitoring tailored to individual lifestyles.

MOJO KING is built on a foundation of multiple patents and peer-reviewed scientific research. To further enhance accuracy and personalization, 6Letters is currently training machine-learning models using large-scale medical datasets from the UK Biobank, CDC, Physionet etc. Insights derived from this work will power the next generation of the company's hormone analytics platform.

Notably, MOJO KING goes beyond conventional smartwatch fitness use cases that focus primarily on heart rate and respiration during aerobic exercise. The app introduces a differentiated approach by analyzing pre- and post-changes associated with moderate-to-high-intensity resistance training, offering new insights into hormone-related responses to strength-focused workouts.

Looking ahead, 6Letters plans to expand MOJO KING with additional modes, including hormone-dependent hair loss management and growth-phase optimization. The company is also preparing to launch MOJO QUEEN, a complementary digital health application focused on female hormone analytics.

In parallel, 6Letters is currently conducting a pre-seed funding round at an approximate company valuation of USD 5 billion million. The company expects to complete AI training based on a huge medical data and plans to apply for FDA 510(k) clearance in the first half of 2026, followed by entry into the U.S. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) reimbursement market.

MOJO KING is designed to help users understand and manage hormone-related physiological signals in everyday life, said a representative of 6Letters. By combining scientific evidence, large-scale medical data, and wearable technology, 6Letters aims to build a globally scalable digital hormone health platform.

By PR Newswire

6Letters

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
6Letters MOJO KING

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020