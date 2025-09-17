300 enterprises join Ministry of Finance’s investment promotion conference in the UK

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang chairing the investment promotion conference

The conference brought together nearly 300 representatives from major corporations, banks, investment funds from Vietnam and abroad, as well as international media agencies.

Minister Thang said, “In recent years, Vietnam has demonstrated resilience and strategic vision by proactively seizing opportunities, adapting quickly and flexibly, thereby maintaining high growth and becoming an attractive investment destination in the region.”

He said that Vietnam's economy showed many positive signals in the first eight months of 2025. Implemented foreign direct investment (FDI) reached an estimated $15.4 billion, an increase of 8.8 per cent on-year. This is the highest level of disbursed FDI in the first eight months of any year in the past five years.

Notably, among 74 countries and territories with newly licensed projects during this period, the United Kingdom stands out as a strategic partner, an important investor, and Vietnam's third-largest trading partner in Europe.

“Alongside the growth of FDI, Vietnam's indirect investment flows have advanced significant, showing great potential as the country's stock market continues to develop impressively,” Minister Thang added.

By 2024, the total capitalisation of Vietnam's stock market, including both equities and bonds, had reached 103.75 per cent of GDP. Vietnam currently has 1,600 listed and registered companies, including seven with market capitalisation above $10 billion and 61 exceeding $1 billion.

As of August 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange Index had risen by 33 per cent over the previous year, ranking among the fastest-growing markets globally. The Vietnamese stock market also leads Southeast Asia in liquidity, with average daily trading value exceeding $1.1 billion. The number of securities accounts has surpassed 10 million, equivalent to 10 per cent of the population, exceeding the set target.

The minister emphasised that Vietnam is steadily improving its legal framework in line with international standards and best practices to ensure a safe, transparent, and sustainable development of its securities market.

"In recent years, various reforms have been implemented to facilitate foreign investors. The MoF and the State Securities Commission have actively launched a series of investment promotion programmes to engage directly with the global financial community in major financial centres," he highlighted.

Vietnamese government is determined to carry out comprehensive and bold reforms to usher the country into a new era of development. These reforms focus on four strategic breakthroughs: comprehensive reform in law-making and enforcement; promotion of science, technology, and innovation; development of the private sector; and deeper international integration.

Vietnam continues to prioritise attracting high-quality FDI to restructure industries, improve productivity, technology, and added value, while also boosting portfolio investment through the stock market to diversify capital sources, optimise financial structures, enhance liquidity, and ensure stability and sustainability.

Reaffirming the government's strong commitment to foreign investors, Minister Thang stressed, "In Vietnam, policies are geared towards transparency and fairness. The investment environment is continuously improving under the principle of mutual benefit, fostering innovation and preserving investors' rights to ensure that Vietnam becomes a long-term, sustainable investment destination."

He also underlined that Vietnam values ​​international cooperation, including with the UK, a strategic partner in many key areas. He called on the UK business community, investment funds, and financial institutions, as well as those from Europe and globally, to expand investments, transfer knowledge, share management experience, and develop technology and green finance, thereby contributing to realising Vietnam's vision of sustainable development.

300 enterprises join Vietnamese MoF's investment promotion conference in the UK

At the conference, delegates were introduced to Vietnam's market potential, stable economic growth achievements, and investment incentives for both FDI and the stock market, from the perspectives of regulators as well as market participants.

The event also provides opportunities for dialogue and exchange, enabling international investors to share their concerns, challenges, and expectations.

The conference's success has opened a vision for long-term, sustainable cooperation between enterprises and investors of both countries. Following the event, many bilateral meetings were held between Vietnamese and UK businesses, with prospects of new projects that will further elevate economic and financial relations between the two nations.

UK a long-standing partner in Vietnam's energy mix plans Vietnam has set ambitious goals for sustainable growth, with its revised Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8) positioning the country as a regional leader in clean energy. Central to this vision is the expansion of large-scale renewable energy generation, including new offshore wind (OSW) power.

UK-Vietnam semiconductor collaboration gains momentum The UK-Vietnam Semiconductor Workshop took place in Hanoi on August 18, bringing together government representatives, universities, tech companies, and research institutions.