Xiamen Star TV Bubbling Boiling Festival 2025 Show Wins Overseas Fans

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2025 - Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board and jointly presented with Resorts World Sentosa, the inaugural Bubbling & Boiling Music and Arts Festival · Singapore concluded with resounding success over the weekend. The two-day festival brought together artists from China, Singapore, Korea, the United States and beyond, drawing young audiences from across Asia and the world to Sentosa.The first day of festival focused on K-pop performances, featuring groups such as girl group (G)I-DLE. On the second day, artists from China, Singapore and other countries, including Cai Xukun, Joey Yung, Chen Li and Boon Hui Lu, were invited to perform. The two-day music festival drew young audiences from across Asia and around the world to gather at Sentosa.This Singapore Station marks the first overseas stop of the Bubbling & Boiling IP. As one of China's top-tier music festival IPs, Bubbling & Boiling Music & Art Festival is a new brand established only in 2023. In just two years, it has quickly risen to the top of the industry through phenomenal performances in cities like Tianjin and Xiamen."Bubbling & Boiling is not just a festival — it reflects the rising wave of cultural consumption and experiential entertainment driven by China's younger generation. This collaboration marks a new phase, where Singapore is not only a host for large-scale events, but also a partner in co-creating cultural celebrations for Asia," said Mr. Andrew Phua, Chief Representative & Executive Director, Greater China, Singapore Tourism Board.Youth engagement was at the heart of this year's festival. Gen Z accounted for more than 85% of attendees, while international attendees accounted for over 90%. On social media, festival-related topics amassed over 200 million views, making it one of the region's most talked-about cultural happenings and reaffirming the growing influence of youth culture in global exchange.Reporters noticed that the featured exhibition area brought by Xiamen Star TV not only created a strong Chinese-style scene with traditional Chinese elements such as bamboo, lotus flowers and lanterns, but also offered a variety of activities including Hanfu experience shows and the Minnan folk custom "Mid-Autumn Bobing" (a traditional dice game during Mid-Autumn Festival).These activities enabled young people from all over the world to gain an intuitive and vivid understanding of Chinese culture through multiple dimensions such as visuals, music, food, opera and folk customs. Meanwhile, the diversified interactive activities of Gezi Opera (a traditional local opera of southern Fujian), co-presented with the "China Has Drama" project of the Culture Communication Center of China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration, also attracted many young people." The featured booth from Xiamen, China left a deep impression on me. It added a unique layer of historical and cultural charm to the music festival. The experiences of wearing Hanfu and Gezi Opera costumes were fresh and interesting, making me feel as if I had stepped into scenes from some TV dramas. The Minnan-style game felt both familiar and special to me, which was really memorable," said Chan, a student from the National University of Singapore."Bubbling & Boiling is an IP from China, and Singapore is a diverse and international place. This music festival has witnessed a lot of interactions between traditional Chinese culture and international music festivals, with numerous explorations into scene-based interactions and cross-boundary cultural integration," said Zhang Chongshuo, founder of Chuangyu Wujie, at the booth. He added, "The booth of Xiamen Star TV this time is a successful attempt. I saw young people from Singapore, Malaysia and even European and American countries come to try on Hanfu. I believe that through such simple interactive methods, seeds have been sown in their hearts, and they may be inspired to learn more about Chinese culture in the future."https://www.xmtv.cn/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.