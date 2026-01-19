Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

WuXi AppTec Earns CDP Double A Rating

January 19, 2026 | 14:25
(0) user say
The pharmaceutical services company achieved top environmental scores from CDP for both climate action and water stewardship, joining an elite group recognised for sustainability leadership.

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), today announced that it has been recognized on the "A List" for leadership in corporate transparency and performance across both Climate Change and Water Security by CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project). This recognition, which represents CDP's highest rating in each category, underscores WuXi AppTec's achievements in climate change and water resource management and its ongoing commitment to sustainable development.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system for companies, capital markets, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. Its annual assessment process, aligned with major environmental frameworks and disclosure standards, is renowned as a global benchmark for evaluating companies' environment-related activities. In the latest assessment, WuXi AppTec was named to CDP's "A List" for Climate Change for the first time and included on CDP's "A List" for Water Security for the second consecutive year.

"Earning CDP's 'A' rating for both Climate Change and Water Security reflects WuXi AppTec's unwavering commitment to sustainable pharmaceutical innovation," said Dr. Steve Yang, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec and Chairman of WuXi AppTec's Sustainability Committee. "As a trusted partner to the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, we are dedicated to advancing life-saving therapies while integrating environmental stewardship throughout our operations."

Climate change and water resource management strategies are core components of WuXi AppTec's commitment to environmental protection. The Company actively addresses environmental risks and opportunities, continuously strengthens its environmental management systems, and effectively safeguards its operational sites and the surrounding natural environment. WuXi AppTec has set targets across multiple key environmental management areas and monitors progress to enable quantitative analysis and regular, precise reviews.

As an enabler of innovation, a trusted partner, and a contributor to the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, WuXi AppTec integrates sustainability throughout its operations in alignment with the values of its customers and partners. The Company's leadership in sustainability has been recognized by several prestigious organizations, notably receiving the MSCI ESG Leadership Rating for five consecutive years and achieving its first AAA rating in the most recent assessment. It has also been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for four consecutive years and the FTSE4Good Index Series for three consecutive years. Additionally, the Company has received a Gold Medal in sustainability from EcoVadis for the second consecutive year.

Furthering its sustainability commitments, WuXi AppTec has received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near-term emissions reduction targets. The Company is also a participant in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), supporting its ten principles, and serves as a supplier partner to the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI).

Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.

By PR Newswire

WuXi AppTec

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
WuXi AppTec CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project)

Related Contents

WuXi AppTec First Interim Dividend 2025: One Point Zero Three Billion RMB Payout

WuXi AppTec First Interim Dividend 2025: One Point Zero Three Billion RMB Payout

WuXi AppTec wins Architizer A+Award for Nantong site design

WuXi AppTec wins Architizer A+Award for Nantong site design

WuXi AppTec secures SBTi validation for emissions reduction goals

WuXi AppTec secures SBTi validation for emissions reduction goals

WuXi AppTec Joins the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI)

WuXi AppTec Joins the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI)

WuXi AppTec Ranked #1 in Global Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry in 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

WuXi AppTec Ranked #1 in Global Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry in 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Three Thai Universities Form MC² Alliance

Three Thai Universities Form MC² Alliance

EVE Energy Opens First Cylindrical Battery Lighthouse Factory

EVE Energy Opens First Cylindrical Battery Lighthouse Factory

Families Urged to Prioritise Children's Eye Health

Families Urged to Prioritise Children's Eye Health

Elliott Rejects Toyota Fudosan Tender Offer

Elliott Rejects Toyota Fudosan Tender Offer

New Year Focus on Digital Eye Strain Prevention

New Year Focus on Digital Eye Strain Prevention

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Three Thai Universities Form MC² Alliance

Three Thai Universities Form MC² Alliance

Hanoi steps up rabies prevention through public awareness

Hanoi steps up rabies prevention through public awareness

EVE Energy Opens First Cylindrical Battery Lighthouse Factory

EVE Energy Opens First Cylindrical Battery Lighthouse Factory

Families Urged to Prioritise Children's Eye Health

Families Urged to Prioritise Children's Eye Health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020