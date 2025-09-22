Corporate

WuXi AppTec First Interim Dividend 2025: One Point Zero Three Billion RMB Payout

September 22, 2025 | 15:26
(0) user say
Cash return equals twenty per cent of mid-year profit, giving investors WuXi dividend keywords and ex-date calendar.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (Stock Codes: 603259.SH/2359.HK), a global company that provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services to enable companies in the pharmaceutical and life science industries, implemented its first interim dividend plan, distributing a total of RMB1.03 billion in cash dividends.

So far this year, to enhance shareholder value, WuXi AppTec has distributed a total of RMB4.88 billion in cash dividends to investors through its annual dividend, special dividend and interim dividend. The Company's cash dividends, combined with share repurchases and cancellations implemented this year, total RMB6.88 billion, representing over 70% of the net profit attributable to the owners of the Company in 2024.

Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.

By PR Newswire

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

WuXi AppTec RMB Payout cash dividends

