Wink Unscripted by Hyatt turns operations into core competitive advantage

Wink Unscripted by Hyatt's 24/7 operational model is a long-term investment strategy built on guest autonomy. At its core is STAY24, a unique offer ensuring a full 24-hour stay from check-in, seamlessly complemented by round-the-clock amenities including the Grab & Go bar, gym, and laundromat.

The philosophy is why the brand chose July 24 as its signature day. 24/7 Day is an affirmation of the operational philosophy Wink has pursued since inception: designing experiences around the real-world needs of guests rather than forcing them to adapt to rigid hospitality standards.

Establishing 24/7 Day reinforces Wink Unscripted by Hyatt's guest-centric orientation. Photo courtesy of Wink

Replacing the rigid check-in and check-out windows traditional hotels have relied on for decades, STAY24 offers guests total flexibility to manage their schedules on their own terms. This is particularly transformative for late-night flight arrivals, business travellers with shifting itineraries, or anyone looking to maximise every hour of their trip.

STAY24 is a complete operational framework re-engineered for flexibility and digital integration. This is the key element that sets the brand apart from traditional hotel operations. Automated self check-in kiosks allow guests to complete arrival procedures within seconds at any hour of the day or night, eliminating queues and maximising autonomy.

Complemented by a fully integrated, round-the-clock self-service ecosystem, including an automated Laundromat, collaborative workspaces, a 24/7 gym, and the Grab & Go convenience store, guests are seamlessly accommodated whether it is early morning or midnight.

The Grab & Go concept caters to food, drink, and retail needs at any time of day or night. Photo courtesy of Wink

Behind these seamless guest touchpoints lies extensive investment in technology, optimised operational workflows, and real-time interdepartmental coordination. This robust infrastructure allows Wink to execute STAY24 across its entire property network while maintaining consistent room turnover efficiency and service quality.

The rapid growth of international tourism, flexible remote work trends, and increasingly non-traditional travel schedules are fundamentally reshaping guest expectations. Modern travellers are no longer just looking for a place to crash overnight; they expect spaces that adapt dynamically to their lifestyle.

Rather than asking guests to adjust their plans to suit hotel rules, Wink shifted the burden of adaptation onto its operational model. In doing so, the brand elevates the stay experience while building a distinct, long-term competitive edge.

Open-plan collaborative workspaces designed for global business travellers, digital nomads, and modern guests operating on flexible schedules. Photo courtesy of Wink

For international business professionals, frequent flyers, and modern travellers, the ability to check in and stay strictly on their own schedule provides far greater value than traditional hotel amenities. This is why STAY24 and the 24/7 service ecosystem are foundational to the identity of Wink Unscripted by Hyatt rather than just standalone features, the company says.

By shifting the burden of adaptation from the guest to the hotel’s underlying operations, Wink Unscripted by Hyatt reinforces its innovative positioning within Hyatt’s global portfolio. Simultaneously, it sets a fresh benchmark for Vietnam's hospitality landscape where technology, intelligent operations, and guest-centric design define market leadership.

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