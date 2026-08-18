Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wink Unscripted by Hyatt turns operations into core competitive advantage

August 18, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Wink Unscripted by Hyatt's STAY24 model guarantees a full 24-hour stay, starting from the exact moment of check-in.

Wink Unscripted by Hyatt's 24/7 operational model is a long-term investment strategy built on guest autonomy. At its core is STAY24, a unique offer ensuring a full 24-hour stay from check-in, seamlessly complemented by round-the-clock amenities including the Grab & Go bar, gym, and laundromat.

The philosophy is why the brand chose July 24 as its signature day. 24/7 Day is an affirmation of the operational philosophy Wink has pursued since inception: designing experiences around the real-world needs of guests rather than forcing them to adapt to rigid hospitality standards.

Wink Unscripted by Hyatt turns operations into core competitive advantage
Establishing 24/7 Day reinforces Wink Unscripted by Hyatt's guest-centric orientation. Photo courtesy of Wink

Replacing the rigid check-in and check-out windows traditional hotels have relied on for decades, STAY24 offers guests total flexibility to manage their schedules on their own terms. This is particularly transformative for late-night flight arrivals, business travellers with shifting itineraries, or anyone looking to maximise every hour of their trip.

STAY24 is a complete operational framework re-engineered for flexibility and digital integration. This is the key element that sets the brand apart from traditional hotel operations. Automated self check-in kiosks allow guests to complete arrival procedures within seconds at any hour of the day or night, eliminating queues and maximising autonomy.

Complemented by a fully integrated, round-the-clock self-service ecosystem, including an automated Laundromat, collaborative workspaces, a 24/7 gym, and the Grab & Go convenience store, guests are seamlessly accommodated whether it is early morning or midnight.

How Wink Unscripted by Hyatt turns 24/7 operations into a core competitive advantage (PR)
The Grab & Go concept caters to food, drink, and retail needs at any time of day or night. Photo courtesy of Wink

Behind these seamless guest touchpoints lies extensive investment in technology, optimised operational workflows, and real-time interdepartmental coordination. This robust infrastructure allows Wink to execute STAY24 across its entire property network while maintaining consistent room turnover efficiency and service quality.

The rapid growth of international tourism, flexible remote work trends, and increasingly non-traditional travel schedules are fundamentally reshaping guest expectations. Modern travellers are no longer just looking for a place to crash overnight; they expect spaces that adapt dynamically to their lifestyle.

Rather than asking guests to adjust their plans to suit hotel rules, Wink shifted the burden of adaptation onto its operational model. In doing so, the brand elevates the stay experience while building a distinct, long-term competitive edge.

How Wink Unscripted by Hyatt turns 24/7 operations into a core competitive advantage (PR)
Open-plan collaborative workspaces designed for global business travellers, digital nomads, and modern guests operating on flexible schedules. Photo courtesy of Wink

For international business professionals, frequent flyers, and modern travellers, the ability to check in and stay strictly on their own schedule provides far greater value than traditional hotel amenities. This is why STAY24 and the 24/7 service ecosystem are foundational to the identity of Wink Unscripted by Hyatt rather than just standalone features, the company says.

By shifting the burden of adaptation from the guest to the hotel’s underlying operations, Wink Unscripted by Hyatt reinforces its innovative positioning within Hyatt’s global portfolio. Simultaneously, it sets a fresh benchmark for Vietnam's hospitality landscape where technology, intelligent operations, and guest-centric design define market leadership.

The sixth Wink Hotels broke ground in Haiphong The sixth Wink Hotels broke ground in Haiphong

Indochina Kajima Development Ltd. held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Wink Hotels Haiphong Centre at 135 Dien Bien Phu on August 18.
Wink Hotels announces grand opening of Wink Hotel Danang Centre Wink Hotels announces grand opening of Wink Hotel Danang Centre

On November 30, Wink Hotels, a revolutionary new hospitality brand in Vietnam, unveiled its made-in-Vietnam brand at the buzzing beach city with the official opening of Wink Hotel Danang Centre located at 178 Tran Phu street.
Wink Hotel Tuy Hoa Beach transforming Phu Yen tourist scene Wink Hotel Tuy Hoa Beach transforming Phu Yen tourist scene

Challenging the hospitality industry norms, Wink Hotel Tuy Hoa Beach is the fourth Wink Hotel to open its doors, as the homegrown hotel chain expands its footprint across Vietnam.
Indochina Kajima opens its sixth Wink hotel Indochina Kajima opens its sixth Wink hotel

Wink Hotels, – a hotel brand created by Indochina Kajima, a joint venture between Indochina Capital and Kajima Corporation – has made its northern Vietnam debut with a new property in the vibrant port city of Haiphong, marking a new chapter in its mission to redefine affordable luxury.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
operational design competitive advantage guest autonomy sustainable competitive advantage operational agility flexible operational design longterm competitive advantage Wink Unscripted by Hyatt

Related Contents

Vietnam ranks in top four Asian destinations for European tourists

Vietnam ranks in top four Asian destinations for European tourists

Vietnam tops Saudi tourists' summer holiday searches

Vietnam tops Saudi tourists' summer holiday searches

Wink Hotel Tuy Hoa Beach holds grand opening

Wink Hotel Tuy Hoa Beach holds grand opening

Wink Hotels announces grand opening of Wink Hotel Danang Centre

Wink Hotels announces grand opening of Wink Hotel Danang Centre

Wink Hotels to revolutionise the hotel industry

Wink Hotels to revolutionise the hotel industry

Wink Hotels revolutionises new breed of hotels for travellers

Wink Hotels revolutionises new breed of hotels for travellers

Singapore ranked most operationally efficient APAC market in Vistra Friction Index

Singapore ranked most operationally efficient APAC market in Vistra Friction Index

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

SCIC to divest all stakes in 66 companies

SCIC to divest all stakes in 66 companies

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

US businesses remain committed to Vietnam with measured outlook

US businesses remain committed to Vietnam with measured outlook

Indonesian investment in Vietnam soars in 2026 thus far

Indonesian investment in Vietnam soars in 2026 thus far

HD Hyundai Eco Vina breaks ground on $116 million tank plant in Quang Ngai

HD Hyundai Eco Vina breaks ground on $116 million tank plant in Quang Ngai

FatHopes Energy and PVOIL partner on renewable energy from used cooking oil

FatHopes Energy and PVOIL partner on renewable energy from used cooking oil

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020