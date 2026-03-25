Wealth for Good Hong Kong summit concludes

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - The fourth edition of the Wealth for Good in Hong Kong (WGHK) Summit concluded today (March 24) under the theme "Building Lasting Legacies", bringing together over 400 influential top family office decision-makers, next-generation successors, industry leaders and pioneers from around the world to explore new perspectives for multi-generational succession and sustained wealth growth for global family offices.Co-organised by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), the WGHK Summit drew family office decision-makers from Asia, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Oceania, and Africa to Hong Kong for in-depth discussions on topics ranging from cross-generational wealth management and cultural legacy to technological innovation and philanthropy.Delivering remarks at the gala dinner, the Financial Secretary, Paul Chan, said, "Facing risks and uncertainty, investors diversify by necessity. Families seeking to preserve their legacy look for a safe haven—not merely a place to park capital, but a place with institutional strengths, legal clarity and credible commitments."Hong Kong is not only a safe harbour. It is also a city of business opportunities, and a platform for growth, for connection and for the purposeful deployment of capital. For families from around the world, Hong Kong is, no doubt, the best gateway to tap the enormous opportunities on the Mainland. International capital and investors are optimistic about Hong Kong. Our stock market performed strongly last year. And our asset and wealth management is also thriving. We are also opening up new frontiers, including gold and commodity trading, as well as fixed income and currency markets, which will further enrich our financial ecosystem."The Deputy Financial Secretary, Michael Wong, delivered welcome remarks at the Summit and said, "Hong Kong is a perfect base to support the prudent diversification of the investments by family offices. The world is getting more uncertain. Many conflicts are escalating and proceeding in a manner that is increasingly worrying and concerning. Against this global backdrop, Hong Kong offers something that is quite rare and precious. Under 'one country, two systems', Hong Kong provides an economic and business environment with policy predictability and institutional trust. Our common law legal system, independent judiciary, open economy, free flow of capital, freely convertible currency, and simple tax regime all work together to provide a welcoming and dependable home for wealth that lasts through generations."Speaking at the Summit, the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Christopher Hui, said, "As we gather under the visionary banner of 'Building Lasting Legacies', I want to frame our discussions through a lens that truly defines Hong Kong: Safe, Stable and Sophisticated. It is the bedrock upon which global family offices are choosing to build, preserve and multiply generational wealth. Each session of today's Summit has reinforced one fundamental truth: Hong Kong offers the safe harbour, the policy stability and the sophisticated ecosystem that ambitious families need to turn vision into lasting impact. Our Government remains fully committed to strengthening this foundation to drive Hong Kong as a nexus of legacies and innovation."Hui highlighted that wealth succession is not only about growing fortune, but also about carrying forward core values across generations. He said that the Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy is turning vision into action through its flagship philanthropic initiative, Impact Link (iLink). Since its launch, iLink has organised 17 workshops and seminars, equipping and inspiring over 700 family participants with the knowledge and confidence to begin their philanthropic journeys. Last June, the launch of the iLink Online Portal connected 55 family partners and strategic partners who together nominated 12 non-governmental organisations and charitable projects, offering families international connectivity and information collection for structured, informed decision making in charitable giving. Hui described it as "Wealth for Good in its purest and most inspiring form".The Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK, Ms Alpha Lau, said, "Hong Kong stands as a leading global hub for wealth management, innovation, culture, and philanthropy. The WGHK Summit's gathering of family leaders from across the globe fully embodies Hong Kong's role as a super-connector. InvestHK will continue to serve as a bridge, providing comprehensive strategic support and on-the-ground facilitation for global families, transforming the collaborative opportunities sparked at the Summit into tangible outcomes of 'Building Lasting Legacies' in Hong Kong."This year's WGHK Summit featured one fireside chat and three panel discussions. The opening fireside chat on "Beyond the Scoreboard: Sports, Philanthropy, and Building Lasting Legacies" explored how sports and philanthropy can complement each other to create positive impacts. The three panel discussions, themed "Family Office Playbook: Governance, Capital, and Values Across Generations", "Lasting Culture: Owning Demand, Building Communities, Creating Legends", and "Lasting Change: AI, Robotics, and Building the Future Together", invited helmsmen of internationally renowned family businesses, brand leaders, and tech pioneers to delve into cross-generational wealth planning and family governance, brand building, and how cutting-edge technologies are co-building the future.A number of distinguished guest speakers shared their insights at the Summit.Co-CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Insilico Medicine, Dr Ren Feng, said, "Hong Kong plays a pivotal role at the intersection of two strategic pillars - frontier technology and life sciences. Built on a strong research base, an efficient capital market, and a forward-looking commitment to AI and technologies, Hong Kong not only provides fertile ground for companies like Insilico Medicine to translate breakthrough technologies into real-world impact but also serves as a distinctive global hub for capital and family offices - bridging long-term value investors with cutting-edge biopharmaceutical innovation. At WGHK2026, we showcased how AI is reshaping the traditional drug discovery and development paradigm and explored how family office investors can play a catalytic role in this technological transformation - together shaping the future of global health.""Hong Kong's decision to position itself as a cultural hub where East truly meets West makes it the natural springboard for family-run heritage brands," says Representative of Major Shareholder of Leica Camera AG, Maximilian Kaufmann. "World-class infrastructure and seamless connectivity link people, ideas and businesses here, giving companies like ours the ideal platform to share our story across Asia. Having grown up inside Leica and learning from a father who always shouldered responsibility, I see Hong Kong as the place where tradition and entrepreneurship can thrive side by side."Founder of Yao Foundation, former Chairman of Chinese Basketball Association and NBA All-Star, Yao Ming, said, "Hong Kong is where East and West meet, Chinese and other cultures converge. Those who are more inclusive, more open, and more diverse will have more opportunities, and are more likely to spark the greatest inspiration and innovation. That is Hong Kong's most distinctive and valuable advantage. I'm happy to continue serving as a bridge between East and West - bringing different visions and people together, and supporting one another to succeed, so that everyone benefits."The Summit kicked off with a spectacular and powerful joint performance by the Diocesan Boys' School Chinese Drum Team and robotic drummers that quickly caught the eyes of the floor. Seeing youngsters collaborating with smart technology on stage perfectly echoed the Summit's theme of "Building Lasting Legacies". This harmonious fusion of traditional artistry and frontier innovation symbolised how the next generation is embracing their mission to forge the future with innovative thinking.It was a successful conclusion for the Summit with a gala dinner where worldwide family office decision-makers and industry leaders continued their exchanges against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour, delving into cross-generational succession, asset allocation, and collaborative opportunities. The two-day programme covered three major areas - wealth management, cultural branding, and smart technology - facilitating numerous cross-sector dialogues and exploration of potential collaborations, further consolidating Hong Kong's leading position as a global family-office hub.

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