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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EU pavilion showcases food and beverage at Singapore FHA

March 24, 2026 | 14:41
(0) user say
The European Union organized a collective exhibition at the Food & Hotel Asia trade show promoting member state culinary products.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - The European Union (EU) announces its participation as Region of Honour with dedicated Pavilions at FHA-Food & Hospitality Asia 2026, one of the region’s most important food and beverage exhibitions.

Taking place from 21st to 24th April, visitors will be able to experience the finest of European gastronomy:

At: Singapore Expo
EU Pavilion Locations:
  • FHA Food & Beverage: Hall 5 | Booth 5G4-01
  • ProWine Asia: Hall 10| Booth 10E5-01
Bringing together the best from all 27 EU Member States, the EU Pavilion will present an exceptional range of premium food and beverages, offering an inspiring journey through Europe’s rich culinary heritage.

H.E. Artis Bertulis, European Union Ambassador to Singapore, states “The EU is proud to be the Region of Honour at one of the most prestigious food fairs in Asia to celebrate the excellence and diversity of European food and beverages. Together with country pavilions, the EU is present in full Team Europe spirit highlighting our shared commitment to quality, safe, authentic and sustainable agri-food products.ʺ

Join us for the opening of the EU Pavilion

Institutional stakeholders, buyers, retailers and distributors are warmly invited to join us for the EU Pavilion’s opening ceremony on 21 April 2026 at 12:00 hrs. The Pavilion will be inaugurated by Ambassador H.E Artis Bertulis and Mr Diego Canga, acting Deputy Director-General at the Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development of the European Commission. The opening ceremony will feature a special live cooking show by the Pavilion’s Star Chef.

You can register for the opening ceremony here.

Registrations close on Monday 20 April. Attendance requires online registration for FHA-Food & Hospitality Asia 2026, which you can do here.

https://commission.europa.eu/index_en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The European Union (EU)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Singapore FHA EU pavilion showcases

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