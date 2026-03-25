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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

JioStar connects Southeast Asian brands to Indian consumers via sports

March 25, 2026 | 12:47
(0) user say
The streaming platform offered regional companies advertising access to its billion-user audience through live sporting event broadcasts.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - JioStar, a global media and entertainment powerhouse, is providing brands from South East Asia unparalleled access to over a billion viewers through India’s most-watched sporting events. With TATA IPL 2026 starting in less than two weeks, JioStar’s multi-screen presentation of one of the most valued sports leagues globally will provide brands a gateway to the massive consumer base.

TATA IPL 2026 has already attracted brands such as Google, Amazon, Uber, Skoda, OpenAI and P&G, signalling continued confidence in India’s high-growth consumer economy. The 2025 edition transformed the TATA IPL experience across both linear and digital – reimagining how fans, brands, and partners connect with live sport. The previous edition recorded a reach of 537 million on TV and 652 million on digital, with 425+ advertisers participating, including 270+ first-time advertisers, across 40 unique categories.

“Live sport brings millions together in moments of intense emotion and attention. This was demonstrated by JioHotstar’s world-record 72.5 million peak concurrency during India’s victory at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 — making sport the ideal launchpad for companies in Southeast Asia to build relevance and connection,” said Harry Griffith, Head of International Acquisitions & Syndication, Sports – JioStar.

The recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 saw leading global brands including Coca-Cola, Marriott, Rado, Emirates, Pernod Ricard, Domino’s, Diageo and Samsung, reinforcing the effectiveness of live sports as a platform for market entry and expansion.

For South East Asian businesses seeking to establish their footprint in the fastest growing major economy in the world, JioStar provides seamless nationwide reach across linear television, Connected TV (CTV), and mobile platforms. At a recent forum organised by the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), JioStar demonstrated how live sports have evolved into the most effective vehicle for international brands to engage India’s demographic.

JioStar’s portfolio features the world’s most prestigious sporting properties, including the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC’s marquee events, the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL), BCCI Cricket, Big Bash League, SA20, Major League Cricket (MLC), Olympics, Wimbledon, US Open, English Premier League, marquee BWF events, ONE Championship, Milano Cortina 2026, NFL among others.

As India’s premium consumer base expands, the convergence of scale, and measurable impact offers a unique advantage. For Singaporean companies, aligning with India’s defining sporting moments and the scalable engagement that JioStar provides is the key to unlock growth in the world’s most dynamic market.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By JioStar

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
JioStar Southeast Asian brands Indian consumers

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