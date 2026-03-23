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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong summit to address family office succession planning

March 23, 2026 | 17:12
(0) user say
The Wealth for Good event scheduled for next week will convene wealth managers examining intergenerational transfer strategies.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2026 - The Government announced that the Wealth for Good in Hong Kong (WGHK) Summit will return next Tuesday (March 24). Under the theme "Building Lasting Legacies", this year's summit in its fourth edition highlights the wave brought by continuous growth of family office assets and generational wealth transition in recent years. In addition to serving as an exchange platform for overseas, Mainland and local family office decision-makers and successors, the WGHK Summit is also an occasion for them to experience firsthand how Hong Kong leverages its solid financial foundation to facilitate wealth succession and value appreciation.

Co-organised by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), the WGHK Summit will once again convene influential family office decision-makers and successors from around the world in Hong Kong. Participants from Asia, Europe, the Americas, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa will join attendees from the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong in insightful sharing. This year's summit is going to showcase Hong Kong's profound strengths and development potential through three core themes: "Strategic Asset Management for Family Legacy", "Cultural Value Foundation for a Thriving Market", and "Smart Tech Innovation Driving Capital Appreciation". A number of heavyweight speakers will inspire the participants with their visionary thinking on the future of the family office ecosystem.

Nowadays, quite a number of family offices are deepening their philanthropic endeavours. Taking advantage of Hong Kong's diverse and vibrant philanthropic ecosystem, a special fireside chat on "Sports and Philanthropy" is set for the summit to explore how sports and philanthropy can work together to create positive value for society.

The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui, said, "The global landscape is evolving fast these days with geopolitics getting more complex. There has never been a better time for hosting the WGHK Summit than now to give family offices looking for diversified allocation and risk dispersion an occasion to connect with each other and explore opportunities. Hong Kong offers a highly favourable development environment with numerous potential and predictability for family offices, underpinned by our diversified international financial markets coupled with resilience, robust and transparent legal and tax systems, world-class financial and professional services, and well-developed ecosystems for philanthropy, arts, and innovation. The WGHK Summit is a flagship event hosted by our Government to showcase to the global wealth owners the unique advantages of this city. We will continue to consolidate Hong Kong's leading position as a family wealth hub in the Asia-Pacific region, and adopt a multipronged approach to keep fostering the development of the family office sector through measures in areas such as tax concessions, talent attraction, investment facilitation and building of an ecosystem. All these will make Hong Kong even more attractive in all aspects to global family capital, positioning this city as the most preferred platform for ultra-high-net-worth families worldwide to manage their cross-border wealth."

The Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK, Ms Alpha Lau, noted, "According to the latest market study, the number of single-family offices in Hong Kong surpassed 3 380 by the end of 2025, reflecting a growth of over 25 per cent in two years – a testament to Hong Kong's attractiveness as a global family office hub. The WGHK Summit serves as a pivotal platform for Hong Kong to deepen connections with the global family office community and foster cross-border collaboration. Against the backdrop of increasing trend of reallocation of global capital toward Asia, alongside rising trade protectionism and geopolitical uncertainty, Hong Kong will continue to leverage its unique advantage of enjoying strong support from the motherland and being closely connected to the world. We will provide global families with a predictable, one-stop environment for establishing a presence and operating in Hong Kong, helping them capture growth opportunities on the Chinese Mainland and in Asia, and steadily advancing long-term investment and multi-generational succession through diversified asset allocation and professional risk management."

The WGHK Summit will feature a distinguished line-up of guest speakers:
  • Dr Han Bicheng – Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), BrainCo
  • Maximilian Kaufmann – Representative of Major Shareholder of Leica Camera AG
  • William Heinecke – Founder and Chairman, Minor International PCL
  • François Pictet – Managing Partner, Pictet Group
  • Yao Ming – Founder of Yao Foundation; Former Chairman of Chinese Basketball Association; NBA All-Star
  • Qiu Heng – Chief Marketing Officer, AgiBot
  • Ms Irene Lee – Chairman, Hysan Development Company Limited
  • Dr Ren Feng – Co-CEO and Chief Scientific Officer, Insilico Medicine
  • Wesley Ng – CEO and Co-founder, CASETiFY
  • Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges – CEO, The Hong Kong Jockey Club; and
  • Michael Wilding – Group Chief Operating Officer, ZURU Group
Beyond the WGHK Summit, the Milken Institute and Bloomberg LP (Bloomberg) will also host the Global Investors' Symposium (March 23) and the Family Office Forum (March 25) respectively in the same week, focusing on wealth management and global investment trends. The synergy generated by these three major forums will showcase Hong Kong's unique charm in the family office landscape to the fullest to international capital, allowing participants to interact, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities together in Hong Kong.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Wealth for Good in Hong Kong Summit

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TagTag:
hong kong Hong Kong summit WGHK

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