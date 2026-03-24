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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Optism launches Asia's first autism expert hub on anniversary

March 24, 2026 | 13:52
(0) user say
The support organization commemorated its second year by introducing a regional resource center connecting families with specialists.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - Optism, Hong Kong's first bilingual autism support platform, celebrates its second anniversary by unveiling Expert Hub, Asia's first AI-powered triage system designed specifically for families navigating autism.

A Lifeline for Autism Families in Hong Kong and Beyond

Founded by Carmen Li, a mother of a son with ASD, Optism was born out of a deeply personal understanding of the challenges autism families face. The platform embodies one mission: ensuring that "No parent walks the autism journey alone."

Expert Hub fills a critical gap in Hong Kong by connecting families to a trusted, multi-disciplinary panel of ASD experts. This innovative tool replaces the "Information Maze" with a clear, vetted roadmap that evolves alongside a family's needs through every stage of life.

"The autism journey isn't a straight line; it's a lifelong pathway," says Carmen Li, Optism's founder. "Parents' needs change as their children grow, and Expert Hub is designed to walk with them every step of the way. We are deeply grateful to our founding panel of experts for sharing their world-class knowledge, ensuring no family faces this journey alone."

A World-Class Ecosystem of Autism Expertise

Expert Hub debuts with 25 recognized leaders across diverse domains, offering families elite-level guidance that was previously fragmented across networks. This expanding, multi-disciplinary ecosystem includes:
  • Assessment & Therapy: Guidance on ASD assessments and transitions into speech, occupational, and behavioral therapies.
  • Education & Development: Support for SEN school placement, vocational training, and transitioning to adult life.
  • Family & Functional Health: Expertise in sensory-friendly dentistry, puberty support, and life-skills health.
  • Navigating Transitions: Insights into functional medicine and ASD-related legal considerations in Hong Kong.
  • Caregiver Sustainability: Support for parental mental health and burnout prevention.
Proving the Need: Rapid Adoption and Impact

Since its launch, Expert Hub has attracted over 8,000 new users in just 30 days — a testament to the urgent need for innovative autism support tools. Building on its two-year legacy, Optism has now supported over 40,000 families with expert resources, practical tools, and an empathetic community.

Free Access to Expert Hub

Expert Hub is available for free to all registered caregivers at Optism.co, empowering families with expert advice tailored to every stage of life.

https://optism.co

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Optism

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Optism Asia's first autism expert hub

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