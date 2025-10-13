Corporate

VIVANT Wine App 2025: AI Sommelier Pours Personal Recommendations

October 13, 2025 | 15:12
(0) user say
Photo recognition suggests food pairings within seconds, handing food-tech writers VIVANT AI wine keywords and app store link.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 October 2025 - VIVANT, a pioneer in wine temperature technology, today announced the launch of its new Wine App designed to empower wine lovers with expert guidance and personalised recommendations. Together with VIVANT's award-winning precision accessories, the app creates a smart wine ecosystem that redefines how wine is experienced. By uniting software intelligence with advanced hardware, VIVANT empowers both enthusiasts and professionals to enjoy wine to its fullest potential.

The VIVANT Wine App blends AI-powered recommendations with sommelier-level expertise, providing users instant insights into grape variety, region, vintage, ideal serving temperature, decanting time, and food pairings. With features such as wine label scanning, precise serving guidance, and remote control of VIVANT devices, the app makes professional wine knowledge both engaging and effortlessly accessible.

"VIVANT has built this app to make professional wine expertise available to everyone, regardless of their experience level," said Daniel Fu, Founder of VIVANT. "Our app puts professional-grade knowledge in your pocket, whether it be intelligent temperature recommendations, insights into a wine's heritage, or guidance on perfect food pairings. Precise temperature control and thoughtful presentation unlocks any wine's full potential."

Reeze Choi, VIVANT's official brand ambassador and ASI Best Sommelier of Asia and Pacific 2025, adds, "Temperature control is non-negotiable in professional wine service. VIVANT makes such knowledge and technical know-how accessible to everyone in a simple smartphone app, creating new opportunities for wine education in Singapore. The city's sophisticated palate and dynamic culinary scene provide the perfect environment for these innovations to flourish, whether it is across fine dining restaurants, boutique bars, or home settings."

The app marks the first step in VIVANT's digital journey. Upcoming updates will introduce more interactive and social functions, while new product innovations are set to debut next year — reflecting the company's commitment to making wine knowledge and enjoyment more engaging, accessible, and seamlessly connected.

Seamless Integration with VIVANT's Wine Accessories
The new VIVANT Wine App works in harmony with the company's flagship Titan Portable Electronic Decanter Chiller. Recently recognised with a prestigious SMART LABEL 2025 Award for Product Performance, and iF design award, the Titan is engineered for collectors and connoisseurs who demand precision and elegance in service. With a cooling range of 8 to 20 °C, portable battery life up to 4 hours, and now integrated with the VIVANT Wine App, the Titan delivers refined control over wine temperature and decanting—anytime, anywhere.

VIVANT aims to expand its smart wine ecosystem with new software features, including social sharing, interactive wine games, and enhanced learning tools—alongside future device innovations and deeper integration across hospitality and lifestyle settings. By combining technology, design, and cultural appreciation of wine, VIVANT continues to shape the future of modern wine enjoyment—making professional-level service accessible to all.

The VIVANT Wine App is available as a free download on iOS starting today, with the Android release to be announced soon. Premium features and device integration options will be announced in the coming months.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more details, visit https://vivantwine.com.

By VIVANT

TagTag:
VIVANT Wine App recommendations Personalised wine recommendations Food pairings suggestions

