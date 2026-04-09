VinFast launches EV rental program in Indonesia and Philippines

JAKARTA/MANILA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2026 - VinFast has announced the expansion of its electric vehicle access model for ride-hailing and transport service drivers in Indonesia and the Philippines, adding a rental option with a range of incentives. The program is designed to make it easier for drivers to switch to electric vehicles, support the shift toward greener transport, and reinforce VinFast's commitment to reducing emissions across Southeast Asia.

VinFast offers both purchase and rental options for its Green product lineup, including models such as Herio Green and Limo Green, enabling drivers and businesses to flexibly choose based on their needs and financial capacity.

Under the new program, customers can now rent from VinFast's Green lineup through its authorized dealership network in the Philippines and Indonesia, alongside the traditional purchase route.Launched amid ongoing global fuel price volatility, the initiative enables service drivers to access cost-effective and reliable electric vehicles with low upfront costs, allowing them to begin earning quickly without the burden of full vehicle ownership. Under the rental model, drivers can start earning quickly with a low upfront deposit, long-term contracts, and competitive fixed daily rates starting from just IDR 312,500 in Indonesia and PHP 1,000 in the Philippines.For drivers choosing the traditional ownership route, VinFast offers financing solutions tailored for commercial use, structured to minimize initial payments while aligning repayment schedules with drivers' income streams, thereby supporting improved cash flow and shorter payback periods.VinFast's new rental option, together with the traditional ownership route, is designed to provide greater flexibility, allowing drivers and transport operators to select an access model aligned with their financial capacity and operational needs.The program is centered on VinFast's Green vehicle lineup, purpose-built for high-frequency transport services. The lineup includes Herio Green and Limo Green, designed to serve a range of use cases from individual driving to high-capacity passenger transport. These models are engineered for durability, energy efficiency, and optimized total cost of ownership, while maintaining comfort for daily operations.The rollout of the program will begin in key metropolitan areas, including Greater Jakarta (Indonesia) and Metro Manila (Philippines), and is expected to expand gradually across both markets.In addition, commercial customers also benefit from VinFast's broader EV ecosystem in Southeast Asia, including support such as free charging at V-Green stations through March 2029, helping lower operating costs and improve overall efficiency.Ms. Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO of Global Automotive Sales at VinFast said: "Expanding access to electric vehicles in Indonesia and the Philippines represents VinFast's next logical step in advancing the green transition of the commercial transport sector, which plays a critical role in achieving sustainable development goals. This initiative not only provides drivers with a stable source of income, but also contributes to improved quality of life and lower emissions. It underscores VinFast's commitment to supporting driver communities as they transition toward more sustainable livelihoods."VinFast is rapidly building a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem in key Southeast Asian markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines, with a diverse product lineup for both individual customers and transport services, alongside a continuously expanding network of dealerships, aftersales services, and charging infrastructure.At the same time, Vingroup, VinFast's parent company, is rolling out a range of initiatives to support the green transition in Indonesia and the Philippines, including its Trade Gas for Electric program in these markets, which offers an additional incentive of up to 3% of vehicle value on top of existing promotions, as well as a 10% discount on Green SM electric ride fares in Indonesia through April 30, 2026. Through these coordinated efforts, VinFast is steadily advancing the shift toward greener mobility while delivering tangible economic benefits to customers and communities across the region./.

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