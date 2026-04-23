Viettel Global sets revenue target of nearly $2 billion in 2026

Dao Xuan Vu, chairman of the Board of Directors at Viettel Global said, “Over the past 20 years, Viettel Global has extended its international reach through telecommunications. Looking ahead, we will pursue the ‘Go Global’ journey by leveraging the synergy of capabilities as a high-tech industrial group to deliver comprehensive digital solutions, while enhancing governance efficiency to optimise value for investors.”

Double-digit revenue

In 2025, Viettel Global continues to maintain its double-digit growth rate, affirming its governance capabilities across international markets.

Consolidated net revenue reached VND44.27 trillion ($1.70 billion), up 25 per cent on-year, marking the highest level recorded.

Beyond record-breaking revenue, Viettel Global also set two records. Its gross profit margin reached a peak of 51.3 per cent and an all-time high after-tax profit of $432.7 million, a 57 per cent increase from a year ago. With these results, Viettel Global ranks among the top 15 most profitable companies on Vietnam’s stock market and ranks fifth excluding the banking sector.

Net profit attributable to the parent company rose 65 per cent to over $357.7 million. Earnings per share reached over 11.5 US cents.

The strong performance helped the project capital recovery ratio reach 91 per cent. On the stock market, the market capitalisation of Viettel Global exceeds $10 billion.

Four growth drivers

Viettel Global aims for consolidated revenue of $2.02 billion in 2026 and plans to spend over $386.2 million to pay cash dividends for 2025, equivalent to a rate of 33 per cent, or 11.5 US cents per share.

The growth of Viettel Global is underpinned by four parallel drivers: traditional telecommunications, digital services, new fields, and market expansion.

At the AGM, the leaders reported that 2025 marked a strategic transformation for Viettel Global as four market companies (Timor-Leste, Tanzania, Burundi, and Cambodia) were granted additional next-generation frequencies. This was an important premise for deploying advanced technology infrastructure and expanding business opportunities in the future.

Viettel Global has simultaneously rolled out 5G services across markets following trial deployments. To date, Viettel Global has launched 5G services in five markets, namely Laos, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Burundi, and Tanzania.

More importantly, 2025 opened up a new promising chapter when Viettel Global aggressively diversified its business sectors beyond traditional telecommunications to unlock its growth potential.

The company launched logistics services in Laos while researching the implementation of this model in potential markets like Cambodia and Myanmar. In the renewable sector, Viettel Global stepped up surveys and calculations for solar power ventures in Mozambique and Myanmar to optimise existing infrastructure resources.

Viettel Global also made a breakthrough in the digital and financial service segment with the launch of NatTransfer in Haiti. It is the first company specialising in remittance services in all of Viettel's international markets, marking a strategic step in expanding its digital financial ecosystem.

Viettel Global has sought investment opportunities across multiple markets, such as the Dominican Republic, Eswatini, Panama, and Ecuador. The negotiation and survey process in the Dominican Republic has achieved significant progress.

Speaking at the AGM, Nguyen Thi Hoa, general director of Viettel Global said, “Our competitive strength in international markets lies in many factors, with the core being our people. With the spirit of Uncle Ho’s soldiers, our people are unafraid of difficulties, undeterred by hardship, as well as being resourceful and courageous.”

Viettel Global sets new profit record with sustained overseas growth Viettel Global has reported another quarter of robust growth, continuing its streak of strong performance across overseas markets.

Viettel Global achieves record revenues and profit Last year Viettel Global (VGI) recorded its highest-ever revenues and profit.