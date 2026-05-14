First Hong Kong embodied AI summit and AGIBOT partner conference 2026 opens

HONG KONG, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Hong Kong Embodied AI Industry Summit and AGIBOT Partner Conference 2026 Hong Kong opened today at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong. The summit was co-initiated by AGIBOT and the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association to build a platform for exchange and collaboration in Hong Kong's embodied AI industry. The Hon John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, attended the event and delivered remarks.

As a key component of the summit, AGIBOT Partner Conference 2026 Hong Kong focused on AGIBOT's technology roadmap, product portfolio, real-world deployment progress, and global ecosystem partnerships in embodied AI. The event brought together representatives from government, industry, academia, research institutions, investment, and finance to discuss embodied AI development, real-world applications, industry-academia-research collaboration, innovation and venture investment, and global expansion. Following AGIBOT's Partner Conference in Shanghai, the Hong Kong event further underscored Hong Kong's role as a gateway for global capital, customers, industry partners, and innovation ecosystems, supporting the shift of embodied AI from technology demonstration toward scaled real-world deployment and value creation.

The Hon John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said, "Embodied AI, as an important form of interaction between AI and the physical world, has become a key engine for driving industrial upgrading and fostering new quality productive forces. Hong Kong is home to a group of world-renowned experts and scholars in AI and robotics, with academic research capabilities that rank among the world's best. We welcome more high-potential and representative enterprises to establish a presence in Hong Kong, leveraging the city's strengths in talent, capital, industry-academia-research collaboration, and international connectivity to accelerate technological iteration and capture global opportunities."

Professor Frederick Ma Si-hang, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, said: "As a 'super-connector' and 'super value-adder', Hong Kong is well positioned to help Mainland artificial intelligence companies go global. As the AI industry continues to grow, more companies need to expand into overseas markets and build their brands. With its unique advantages in connecting the Mainland and the world, Hong Kong is an ideal platform for Mainland AI companies to expand internationally. The HKTDC will continue to strengthen its support and further leverage Hong Kong's platform role to help Mainland companies and brands expand overseas steadily."

Ms. Cheng Cheung Ling, President of the Hong Kong China Friendship Association, stated in her remarks that she would like to express sincere gratitude to Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu for leading the HKSAR Government in establishing the HK$10 billion Innovation and Technology Fund, the AI Research Institute, and the InnoHK research clusters. With consistent open-minded support and bold empowerment, the Government has created opportunities for young people and paved the way for innovation. By trusting and uplifting industry practitioners wholeheartedly, it enables the sector to forge ahead freely and pursue ambitions fearlessly. Hong Kong has always been a convergence hub of global talents and a premier destination for realizing dreams across the world. Rooted in the motherland and connected to the globe, Hong Kong boasts world-class universities, premium innovation and technology bases, and an open industrial ecosystem. Today, intelligent robots are moving from laboratories to industrial applications and from conceptual design into daily life — this stands as the most vivid breakthrough achievement of Hong Kong's new quality productive forces and new industrialisation. This Summit marks not only the birth of a landmark innovation and technology hub, but also an extraordinary convergence of cross-industry expertise, youth vitality, global wisdom and Chinese innovation on the Pearl of the Orient.She emphasized: "Today, we press the start button; tomorrow, we will scale new heights in Hong Kong's technology development hand in hand. May Hong Kong embrace another glorious take-off!"

AI is evolving from perceptual intelligence and cognitive intelligence toward embodied AI, which integrates perception, cognition and action. AGIBOT believes that AI should not remain behind screens, but should enter the physical world of human work and life to create greater social value. Embodied AI is a critical pathway for AI to move from the digital world into the physical world, with robots serving as its most important physical carrier.

Deng Taihua, Founder, Chairman and CEO of AGIBOT, said, "AGIBOT positions itself as an embodied AI foundation model company, using AI to define the robotic body. Because AI needs a physical carrier, AGIBOT has developed the corresponding AI-defined body. Embodied AI is not merely progress in robotic products; it is an important pathway for AI to enter the real world and create productivity value. AGIBOT will take root in Hong Kong, serve Hong Kong, and deepen collaboration with local enterprises, schools, research institutions, and industry partners. We will establish AGIBOT's international R&D headquarters in Hong Kong and jointly set up several industry-academia-research laboratories with Hong Kong higher education institutions and research organisations to advance the industrial development and scenario-based application of embodied AI in Hong Kong."

At the summit, AGIBOT set out its view of the industry's evolution along the "XYZ Curves": the X Curve marks early breakthroughs in robotic bodies and locomotion that enable robots to move like humans; the Y Curve begins as robots enter real tasks and commercial scenarios to work and create productivity like humans; and the Z Curve represents broader adoption, where large-scale real-world data drives a qualitative leap in intelligence capability.

AGIBOT views 2026 as the pivotal year when embodied AI transitions from technological exploration to productivity value creation, a shift that aligns with Hong Kong's own moment. The HKSAR Government has announced it will formulate its first Hong Kong Five-Year Plan, aligning with the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan. The 2026–27 Budget proposes establishing an "AI+ and Industry Development Strategy Committee," with embodied AI among its initial key areas of focus. Leveraging its strengths as an international financial centre, an international innovation and technology hub, and a bridge between the Mainland and global markets, Hong Kong is accelerating the commercialisation of innovation outcomes and the upgrade of new industrialisation and high-end services, the backdrop against which the inaugural Summit and APC 2026 Hong Kong deepen the integration of embodied AI with Hong Kong's industries, research, capital and application scenarios.

On the product side, AGIBOT showcased its full-series, multi-scenario robot portfolio – comprising the A-series full-size humanoids, X-series half-size humanoids, G-series wheeled humanoids, D-series quadrupeds and C-series cleaning robots – designed for applications from production-line loading and industrial material handling to logistics sorting, retail guidance and service, security patrol and risk monitoring, and industrial and commercial cleaning. Underpinning the portfolio is AGIBOT's unified "One Body, Three Intelligences" architecture: One Body refers to a stable, high-performance, and cost-efficient embodied body that serves as the carrier for AI in the physical world, while the Three Intelligences - Locomotion, Interaction and Manipulation Intelligence – correspond to stable execution, human-robot collaboration, and real task completion. AGIBOT believes the essence of embodied AI lies not merely in enabling robots to move, but in enabling AI to understand and execute real-world tasks and to evolve through continuous data feedback.

Peng Zhihui, Co-founder, President and CTO of AGIBOT, further elaborated on AGIBOT's progress in Locomotion, Interaction and Manipulation Intelligence in his keynote titled "The 'One Body, Three Intelligences' Deployment Phase: Building a New Landscape of Embodied AI Productivity." Peng said, "The true dividing line for the embodied AI industry is not only AI models entering the physical world, but products beginning to enter real workflows. The industry is moving from 'demonstrating capabilities' to 'delivering results.' As large model capabilities, body reliability and real-world scenario data gradually form a closed loop, embodied AI is shifting from technological breakthroughs to productivity deployment."

During the event, AGIBOT officially launched the "Hong Kong Embodied AI Industry Co-Creation Initiative". The plan aims to bring together Hong Kong's government, business, industry, academia, research, application, and finance communities to explore the application of embodied AI in Hong Kong and broader markets across areas including application scenarios, industry-academia-research collaboration, innovation and venture investment, talent development, and international cooperation. Starting from Hong Kong, the plan targets a series of five-year milestones, including establishing several industry-academia-research laboratories, nurturing dozens of embodied AI start-ups, and developing hundreds of industry partners. It is designed to promote coordinated development across the industrial chain, application scenarios, and capital markets, while strengthening Hong Kong's role as a hub for embodied AI innovation and deployment.

Focusing on real-world applications, the summit featured the "Hong Kong Embodied AI Productivity Application Co-Creation" launch session, joined by representatives from Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area ecosystem partners including Novelte Robotics, China Mobile International, Yan Chai Hospital and Spark Robotics. The initiative aims to jointly develop five co-creation scenarios with local and regional partners, accelerating embodied AI implementation in Hong Kong, serving Hong Kong and radiating globally. The session demonstrated the potential of embodied AI collaboration across commercial services, public services, research and education, and robotics application services. AGIBOT noted that Hong Kong's mature service economy, international business environment, and diverse demand for service efficiency, operational quality and innovative applications make it an important validation ground for embodied AI applications, as well as a key window for developing application models that can be scaled globally.

In terms of industry-academia-research collaboration, the event featured the "Greater Bay Area Industry-Academia-Research Ecosystem" launch session. Representatives from higher education institutions and research organisations across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, including The Chinese University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Southern University of Science and Technology, and Macau University of Science and Technology, joined the launch and discussed collaboration opportunities in research innovation, talent development and the commercialisation of embodied AI technologies. The development of the embodied AI industry requires long-term, open ecosystem development. Going forward, AGIBOT will continue to promote collaboration with higher education institutions, research organisations, developers and industry partners, while opening relevant technology platforms and ecosystem capabilities to Hong Kong-based enterprises, higher education institutions and developers.

In capital and industry collaboration, witnessed by Invest Hong Kong and the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises, AGIBOT joined forces with investment, industrial and financial representatives, including HongShan Capital Group, Hillhouse, Mirae Asset and SIIC Capital, to launch the "Hong Kong Embodied AI Co-Incubation and Investment Initiative". The program aims to support the incubation of embodied AI talent, start-ups and projects in Hong Kong. AGIBOT said industrial investment is an important means of advancing the embodied AI ecosystem. As a pioneer in embodied AI with full-stack capabilities, AGIBOT is committed to working with partners across the ecosystem to incubate and invest in Hong Kong-based embodied AI entrepreneurs and projects, helping create fertile ground for innovation and entrepreneurship in the city.

Industry Panels Discuss Physical AI Deployment and Globalization

The summit also featured two thematic panel discussions, bringing together technology founders, industry leaders and capital market experts to explore two key questions: how embodied AI can move from technology breakthroughs to real-world deployment, and how Hong Kong can support Chinese technology companies in building global competitiveness.

The first panel titled "The Physical AI Era: Perspectives and Breakthroughs from a New Generation of Tech Innovators" was moderated by Eric Tse, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (1177.HK). Panelists included Chen Yuanpei, Co-founder of Lingchu Intelligence; Hu Yuhang, CEO of AheadForm Technology; Liu Wuyue, Founder and Chairman of BlueFocus Touch; and Wang Mengfei, Chief Operating Officer of Infinigence AI. The discussion focused on the challenges of bringing embodied AI technologies into real-world applications, strategic choices for technology start-ups, and the development of a collaborative industry ecosystem, exploring how emerging technology leaders can break through in the Physical AI era.

The second panel titled "Hong Kong Empowering Global Leadership: Building the Global Strength of Chinese Technology" was moderated by Cai Hongbin, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Economics at the University of Hong Kong. Panelists included Zhang Yiming, Managing Director and Chair of the Global Equities Management Committee of CICC; Chunbo Li, Chairman and CEO of CITIC Securities International; Daniel Jiang, Partner, Co-President and President of Sales, Marketing and Service of AGIBOT; JK Liu, Founder and Chairman of Insta360; Zhang Xianmiao, Executive Director and President of Sigenergy Technology; and Yu Enyuan, Founder of Neolix. The discussion focused on the opportunities and challenges facing Chinese technology companies in their global expansion. Drawing on their respective international growth practices across different sectors, the panelists explored how companies can expand into overseas markets, build global brands, and achieve high-quality development in global competition, jointly outlining a new blueprint for the globalization of Chinese technology.

AGIBOT said it will continue to advance its strategy around AI capabilities, real-world applications, data loops and global industry partnerships. Through full-stack technology capabilities and an open ecosystem, AGIBOT aims to bring AI from data and screens into the physical world, creating sustainable productivity value across a broader range of scenarios. Hong Kong is an important window through which global capital, customers and industries can understand the commercialisation path and productivity value of embodied AI. AGIBOT will use Hong Kong as a key node to connect industry partners, application scenarios and global capital, accelerate the integration of embodied AI technologies with real commercial needs, and advance embodied AI globally.

For more information, please visit the AGIBOT website at www.AGIBOT.com.