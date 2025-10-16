“Veterinary Orthopedic Guardian” 2025: European Surgeon Partners with VEC Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 October 2025 - Veterinary Emergency Centre, Hong Kong (VEC) today announces the enhancement of its advanced orthopaedic services to further meet the local demand for advanced surgical care for pets. The centre's orthopaedic surgeries will be led by Dr. Hannah Holmes, a senior veterinarian with over 20 years of international experience. Combining her expertise with VEC's advanced diagnostic equipment and 24-hour critical care team, the service is dedicated to providing more precise and comprehensive treatment plans for pets suffering from bone and joint issues, helping them overcome pain and regain their vitality.

As a leading veterinary institution in Hong Kong, VEC has long provided 24-hour emergency, critical care, surgical, general practice, and hospitalization services. The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, including operating theatres, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a CT scanner, X-ray, and various ultrasound capabilities, ensuring the most accurate diagnoses in critical situations. Its 24-hour emergency service operates with a professional triage system to ensure that urgent cases, such as accidental fractures, are treated immediately to secure the golden hour of treatment. This round-the-clock critical care and monitoring capability provides the safest and most solid foundation for performing complex orthopaedic surgeries.



Advanced Equipment and Inter-Team Collaboration Enhance Surgical Outcomes



VEC's orthopaedic service is built on a foundation of advanced medical technology and close team collaboration. The centre utilizes the internationally recognized Securos™ orthopaedic supplies, providing a wide range of high-quality plating systems, pins, and external fixation options for various fracture repairs and joint stabilization procedures. Before surgery, the veterinary team can use the on-site CT scanner to obtain detailed three-dimensional images, providing crucial information for creating precise surgical plans.



VEC performs well over a hundred orthopaedic and soft tissue surgeries each year, with common cases including fracture repairs and patellar luxation corrections in small-breed dogs. Dr. Hannah notes, "At VEC, orthopaedic patients benefit from the support of our ICU and hospital team. The team stabilizes critical animals before their procedures and provides intensive post-operative monitoring and care, ensuring that even our most complex cases are managed safely throughout the entire process."



"One of the memorable cases I worked on was a young cat, Tun Tun, who arrived at our ER in critical condition after a high-rise fall, suffering from internal bleeding and multiple fractures. Thanks to the intensive care from our ICU team, against all odds, Tun Tun was stabilized and successfully underwent fracture repair surgery. The seamless collaboration of the VEC team was key to his remarkable recovery, transforming him back into a playful, mischievous cat," shares Dr. Hannah.VEC also has a house call team that can follow up on a patient's recovery in the comfort of their own home.



Internationally Experienced Veterinarian Joins, Infusing Professionalism and Compassion



Dr. Hannah Holmes' arrival brings even greater professional strength to VEC's orthopaedic services. Growing up in Scotland, Dr. Hannah graduated from the world-renowned Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies in Edinburgh in 2004. Her career has taken her across the UK and Australia, .and she has also volunteered in countries with limited veterinary resources—including trips to the Cook Islands, Botswana, and Indonesia—to contribute to animal welfare, accumulating extensive experience in handling a wide variety of complex cases.



"I was drawn to the challenge of repairing what was broken and restoring function in surgery, but what truly inspires me is the transformation I see in my patients — from arriving in pain and distress to walking, running, and showing joy again after surgery," says Dr. Hannah. She has chosen to remain a general practitioner with a surgical bias rather than a specialist, allowing her to not only perform the surgeries she loves but also to provide continuous care for her patients, building trust and relationships with pet owners. Outside of work, she is a passionate ice and rock climber. She believes the focus, precision, and problem-solving under pressure required for climbing mirror the demands of surgery, which deepens her appreciation for mobility and strength—the very things she strives to restore for her patients.



Addressing common misconceptions among pet owners, Dr. Hannah advises, "Limping is almost always a sign of pain. Animals are very good at hiding it, and even a minor limp can reflect an underlying problem that should be checked. Similarly, stiffness in older pets is not just an accepted sign of ageing. Through supplements, medication, and sometimes surgery, there is a lot we can do to significantly improve their quality of life."



Dr. Hannah also addresses a common myth regarding brachycephalic (short-nosed) breeds like Pugs and French Bulldogs. 'Many owners believe their dog's noisy breathing is 'normal for the breed.' In fact, this noise is a sign of restricted airflow and can have serious long-term consequences. Surgery can make a huge difference—improving breathing, exercise tolerance, and overall quality of life.



Veterinary Emergency Centre (Belcher's Street)

Address: Shop B2 & C, G/F, Luen Wai Apartments, No. 136-142 Belcher's Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong.

Scope of Services: Provide 24-hour emergency, hospitalization services and veterinary housecall services. Offering professional support for urgent situations at any time.



Veterinary Emergency Centre (Davis Street)

Address: Shop C & H, G/F, Luen Gay Apartments, No. 9A-9C Davis Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong.

Scope of Services: Internal Medicine Specialty Service, a full range of surgical and orthopaedic procedures as well as outpatient consultations.



https://www.vec.com.hk/zh-hant

