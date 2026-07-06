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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vantage lets eligible clients trade Gold CFDs around the clock including weekends

July 06, 2026 | 15:05
(0) user say
Vantage launched XAUUSD247, giving eligible clients continuous Gold CFD access beyond standard market hours - including weekends - via MT5, TradingView, and the Vantage App.

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, July 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets ("Vantage"), a multi-asset CFD broker, today announced the launch of XAUUSD247. CME Group recently announced plans to expand trading of certain gold futures products to 24/7, subject to regulatory review. XAUUSD247 is a separate OTC CFD product offered by Vantage.

"XAUUSD247 provides eligible clients with access to gold CFDs beyond standard market hours, supported by transparent product mechanics and clearly defined trading controls," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Executive Officer at Vantage.

XAUUSD247 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including Saturdays and Sundays, subject to scheduled platform maintenance and regional availability. The product uses a one-ounce contract size, compared with the 100-ounce contract size of Vantage's traditional XAUUSD product. No separate trading commission applies, although spreads, financing charges and other applicable costs may apply. Tiered leverage of up to 100x may be available, subject to position size, account type and applicable trading conditions. One-sided margin calculation for eligible accounts holding both long and short positions.

XAUUSD247 also incorporates net and gross exposure limits at account level as part of its risk-management framework. When the applicable exposure threshold is reached, accounts enter close-only mode until exposure returns below the relevant limit. Applicable spreads, financing charges, leverage, exposure limits and other trading conditions may vary depending on the client's account type, region and applicable Vantage entity.

The page will be officially launched on 6 July.

By PR Newswire

Vantage

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Vantage Gold CFD Gold CFDs XAUUSD247

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