Vantage Laureus Partnership 2025: Sport for Good Targets Youth

September 25, 2025 | 11:41
(0) user say
Joint programme will reach ten thousand teens across Asia, giving CSR writers sport for development keywords and grant application portal.

MADRID, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation is partnering with Laureus Sport for Good Foundation Spain, a global organization dedicated to harnessing the power of sport to uplift and inspire youth. The meeting offered a firsthand look at how Laureus programs create lasting impact by using sport as a catalyst for positive change in underprivileged communities worldwide.

Laureus operates on the belief that sport has the power to change the world. With more than 300 programs globally, the organization helps children and young people build resilience, inclusion, and hope through the power of sport. Beyond physical exercise, these activities teach respect, teamwork, and perseverance, while offering safe spaces where young people can grow in confidence and self-worth.

For many participants and organizations, Laureus methodology become trusted role models who provide consistency and genuine care. This human connection is vital for the youths who may otherwise face instability or isolation. Through sport, Laureus fosters not just physical skills but also a sense of belonging, empowering young people to see new possibilities for their future.

The ripple effect extends far beyond individual participants. By uniting communities through sport, Laureus strengthens social bonds and promotes inclusivity, building pathways to brighter futures. The values instilled in discipline, cooperation, and resilience equip young people not only for sports but also for life.

As part of its ongoing commitment to social impact, Vantage Foundation is proud to support and learn from Laureus. Both organizations share a vision of creating opportunities and empowering communities worldwide.

"It was truly inspiring to see how Laureus is changing lives through sport. This is work that strengthens individuals and builds more resilient societies," said Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation.

Through engagements like this, Vantage Foundation continues to deepen its support for initiatives that transform lives, ensuring that vulnerable communities have access to hope, opportunity, and a better tomorrow.

Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach for Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

Foundation Laureus Sport for Good

Laureus uses the power of sport to transform lives of children and young people from the most vulnerable communities, helping them overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantages.

For more information, please visit www.laureus.com and laureus.es

By PR Newswire

Vantage Foundation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vantage Laureus sport development keywords grant application portal

