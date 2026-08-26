US-based Lakeland expands critical environment manufacturing capacity in Vietnam

Photo courtesy of Lakeland

According to a company statement on August 18, the qualification represents another important step in Lakeland’s global manufacturing strategy by expanding the company’s critical environment production footprint beyond China while increasing overall manufacturing flexibility across Asia.

“This is an important operational milestone for Lakeland,” said Jim Jenkins, president, CEO and executive chairman of Lakeland Industries. “Fully qualifying our Vietnam cleanroom expands our critical environment manufacturing capacity while creating greater flexibility across our global manufacturing network. It also allows us to better optimise production in China, where we continue to increase our focus on manufacturing higher-value fire products for Eagle, LHD Australia, Hong Kong and other key growth markets.”

The expanded manufacturing capability strengthens Lakeland’s supply chain by providing additional production capacity, geographic diversification, and improved business continuity for customers operating in highly regulated critical environment applications.

The successful qualification follows significant work by Lakeland’s operations, quality, and manufacturing teams in Vietnam and China to ensure the facility met the company’s stringent quality and cleanliness requirements.

“This achievement reflects the dedication and collaboration of our manufacturing and quality teams,” Jenkins said. “As we continue executing our manufacturing strategy, we are building a more resilient, more flexible global footprint that better positions Lakeland to support customers while allocating production capacity to our highest-value opportunities.”

Lakeland expects the expanded manufacturing capability to support future growth in its critical environment business while improving utilisation across its Asian manufacturing operations.

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