UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

October 09, 2025 | 16:09
(0) user say
UPM Adhesive Materials, one of the leading self-adhesive materials suppliers in the world​, has announced plans to open a new slitting and distribution terminal near Hanoi to support its growth in Southeast Asia.
UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

The new facility will ensure convenient services for customers in northern Vietnam.

Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia-Pacific. Northern Vietnam has a high concentration of businesses in the durables and electronics segments, which creates a significant demand for high-quality label materials.

The new terminal will be equipped with state-of-the-art slitting capabilities. It will offer a targeted portfolio of label material inventory based on the needs of the local customers to ensure greater efficiency and flexibility.

"We are excited to strengthen our presence in ​​northern Vietnam with our new terminal. This investment will enable us to serve our customers in the region with greater agility and efficiency, as well as capture business opportunities in the higher-value durables and electronics segments," said Henning Krebs, vice president of UPM Adhesive Materials for Asia-Pacific.

The terminal is expected to be in operation around mid-2026. UPM Adhesive Materials has also announced an investment in a brand-new coating line and material handling upgrades at its label material factory in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Both investments will enable UPM Adhesive Materials to better serve its customers and accelerate growth in Southeast Asia, where it holds a leading market position.

UPM Adhesive Materials operates two factories in Asia-Pacific, one in China and one in Malaysia. It offers reliable services through eleven terminals and warehouses across Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Oceania.

Sanyo Denki to develop a new plant in Vietnam Sanyo Denki to develop a new plant in Vietnam

Japan-based Sanyo Denki is expanding in Vietnam with a new plant to boost production of cooling fans and motors.
Toyota to inject over $360 million to produce hybrid electric vehicles in Vietnam Toyota to inject over $360 million to produce hybrid electric vehicles in Vietnam

Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) will pour over $360 million into modernizing its new head office and plant in Vietnam to start production of hybrid electric vehicles.
MyStorage secures investment from EMIA MyStorage secures investment from EMIA

MyStorage, a tech-enabled self-storage company, has secured a multi-million-dollar investment from Emerging Markets Investment Advisers (EMIA), a Singapore-based private equity fund manager backed by leading global development financial institutions.

By Thanh Van

