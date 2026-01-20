Uni-China Group Introduces Hong Kong Farmland Brand

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uni-China Group (hereafter "the Group") officially announced the launch of its flagship innovative initiative, the "Hong Kong Farmland" Brand Program. This demonstrates the Group's full commitment to the future development of Hong Kong's agriculture and fisheries industries and aligns with the National 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, which emphasizes advancing agricultural and rural modernization, as well as the HKSAR Government's Blueprint for the Sustainable Development of Agriculture and Fisheries. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, optimizing supply chains, and implementing brand management, Uni-China Group is dedicated to advancing the modernization and sustainable development of the local agriculture and fisheries industries, revitalizing native resources and providing citizens with high-quality, healthy, value-for-money, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly locally produced agricultural and fisheries products, thus opening a new chapter for the agriculture and fisheries industries.

Revolutionizing Traditional Operations and Building a Sustainable Industrial Chain

The "Hong Kong Farmland" Program upholds the principle of balancing development with conservation. It actively employs modern technologies to boost local production capacity, with the goal of establishing a comprehensive industrial value chain, from production and sales to logistics and brand development, thereby significantly enhancing the market competitiveness of local agricultural and fisheries products.

The program aims to establish "Made in Hong Kong" agricultural and fisheries products as symbols of superior quality and trustworthiness. This will inject strong momentum into the local economy while creating a new industry model that delivers both economic benefits and social value.

As a major step toward realizing the Blueprint, Uni-China Group has secured the HKSAR Government's deep-sea aquaculture project in the Mirs Bay (South) New Fish Culture Zone and has been officially granted an Approval In Principle Letter for Marine Fish Culture License by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. Centered on advanced deep-sea aquaculture technology, the project will cultivate high-quality fish species in pristine waters.

With the official launch of the new "Hong Kong Farmland" brand, Uni-China Group is dedicated to providing Hong Kong citizens with premium, healthy, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly local agricultural and fisheries products. The brand seeks to create a clear, easily recognizable identity, enabling consumers to readily identify and trust high-quality local products while accessing fresh, superior-value items through convenient channels. At the same time, it harnesses market forces to revive Hong Kong's long-declining agriculture and fisheries industries, driving sustainable industry development.

The landmark government-business collaboration in advancing the upgrade and transformation of the agriculture and fisheries industries was witnessed and jointly officiated by Mr. Tse Chin-wan, BBS, JP, Secretary for Environment and Ecology of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Mr. Lai Kin-ming, JP, Director of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation; Mr. Tommy Cheung Yu-yan, GBM, GBS, JP, Executive Council Member; Mr. Shiu Ka-fai, BBS, JP, Legislative Council Member; Mr. Chan Pok-chi, MH, JP, Legislative Council Member; Mr. Au Yeong Chi, Executive Chairman of the Association of Hong Kong Agricultural Development and Construction; Mr. Cheung Siu-keung, Chairman of Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium; Mr. Jackie Ling, Chairman of Uni-China Group; and Mr. James Ling, MH, Vice Chairman of Uni-China Group.

Government and Business Join Forces to Drive Transformation and Upgrade

Through the "Hong Kong Farmland" Program, Uni-China Group is committed to achieving the sustainable development goals for Hong Kong's agriculture and fisheries industries, while enhancing the self-sufficiency rate of local products. This not only ensures citizens enjoy fresh, safe local produce and helps position Hong Kong as a hub for high-quality food supply, but it also creates employment and innovation opportunities for the younger generation, supporting Hong Kong's economic diversification.

Jackie Ling, Chairman of Uni-China Group, stated, "Rooted in Hong Kong for 25 years, Uni-China Group has remained dedicated to fresh food retail and industry revitalization. The launch of the "Hong Kong Farmland" Brand Program represents a major step in giving back to society and promoting local agriculture and fisheries. The Nation's 15th Five-Year Plan clearly emphasizes advancing agricultural and rural modernization, transforming agriculture into a modern large-scale industry. Uni-China Group will fully align with the development strategies of the Nation and the HKSAR Government by introducing expertise and advanced technologies, and leveraging our robust retail network to build a complete value chain from production and cold-chain logistics to retail and brand development, delivering premium local agricultural and fisheries products to Hong Kong citizens. Moving forward, we will continue to collaborate closely with the Government and industry partners to promote sustainable development in Hong Kong's agriculture and fisheries industries, creating broader prospects for all stakeholders."

Vast Market Potential Awaits Exploration

According to 2024 data from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department , local capture fisheries production reached approximately 92,000 tonnes (valued at HK$2.4 billion), while marine fish culture production stood at only 626 tonnes (valued at HK$66 million). Combined local output accounted for about 20% of Hong Kong's total seafood consumption. Yet demand remains exceptionally high, with annual imports averaging over 350,000 tonnes, highlighting enormous untapped potential in the local market.

The "Hong Kong Farmland" Program is poised to fill this gap, aiming to significantly increase local production value and inject billions of dollars into the sector, boosting new economic vitality.

Source: www.gov.hk/en/about/abouthk/factsheets/docs/agriculture.pdf