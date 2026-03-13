JVCKENWOOD selects IFS Cloud for manufacturing modernization

TOKYO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced that JVCKENWOOD has selected IFS Cloud as its next-generation ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and MES (Manufacturing Execution System) platform. The project will be implemented in partnership with Dream Incubator (DI) and is planned to be rolled out across JVCKENWOOD's manufacturing sites in Japan and overseas, as well as related departments. Pilot operations are scheduled to begin in April 2027.

JVCKENWOOD is pursuing a forward-looking modernization of its core enterprise systems while driving a comprehensive transformation of its supply chain management. To enable greater operational standardization, end-to-end visibility, and long-term scalability, the company has been evaluating a fundamental renewal of its fragmented legacy system landscape. By implementing IFS Cloud, the company will consolidate finance, supply chain, procurement, manufacturing, MES, warehousing, planning, and project management into a unified cloud platform, enabling a high level of Fit-to-Standard adoption and globally standardized business processes.

At the core of this implementation is JVCKENWOOD's vision to leverage Industrial AI to enable real-time, data-driven decision making while eliminating operational silos across its manufacturing operations. IFS Cloud's AI-powered capabilities provide the foundation for navigating increasing supply chain volatility and manufacturing complexity, positioning JVCKENWOOD to compete effectively in today's rapidly evolving mobility and electronics sectors. The platform's proven strength in discrete manufacturing and integrated MES functionality will serve as the digital backbone for end-to-end operational management, from production planning and supply chain execution to manufacturing operations and inventory control.

"JVCKENWOOD's decision to modernize with IFS Cloud demonstrates the strategic imperative facing manufacturers in the mobility and electronics sectors," said Hannes Liebe, President APJMEA at IFS. "By replacing fragmented legacy infrastructure with an AI-powered, integrated ERP and MES platform, they're building the foundation for future competitiveness. This implementation enables the process standardization, supply chain visibility, and intelligent automation essential for success in today's manufacturing landscape."

"Our selection of IFS Cloud was driven by the need to fundamentally transform how we operate globally," said Yoshio Sonoda, Director of the Board, JVCKENWOOD. "As we accelerate our supply chain management reform initiatives, we require a platform that eliminates the limitations of legacy systems while leveraging industrial AI to support standardized processes and transparent operations. IFS Cloud gives us the integrated, AI-enabled foundation we need to compete effectively in an increasingly complex global market."

The deployment represents an important achievement for IFS in Japan's competitive discrete manufacturing sector, demonstrating the company's strength in supporting complex, large-scale digital transformations powered by industrial AI.