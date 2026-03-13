LEIFRAS begins Tokyo Stock Exchange dual listing preparations

TOKYO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on February 13, 2026, resolved to consider the possibility of listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (the "TSE") and to begin the preparations in order to further enhance the Company's corporate value.

Objectives and Background

In October 2025, we listed on the Nasdaq market in the United States, aiming to achieve global expansion with the goal of "delivering high-quality Japanese sports education methods to children around the world and contributing to their future growth. "Building on this foundation and advancing its growth strategy to the next stage, Leifras is now pursuing a dual listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Through this dual listing, Leifras aims to create synergies and maximize shareholder value. Specifically, the Company expects the dual listing to generate strategic benefits including:

Accelerating business growth through enhanced brand recognition:

A TSE listing is expected to further improve the Company's brand recognition and credibility in Japan , strengthen its collaboration with local governments and educational institutions, and thus boost recruitment capabilities.

With access to capital in both US dollars (Nasdaq) and Japanese yen (TSE), Leifras expects to be able to hedge against currency fluctuation risk and accelerate growth investments such as domestic M&A.

By building a multilayered investor base that leverages the unique characteristics of both the Japanese and US markets, Leifras aims to enhance share liquidity and achieve an appropriate market valuation.

Kiyotaka Ito, the Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leifras, commented, "We are pleased to announce the Board's decision to commence preparations for TSE listing. Following our Nasdaq listing, we have made meaningful progress in strengthening our governance and management foundation in line with public company standards, and we believe now is the right time to prepare for a dual listing on the TSE. Japan is our core operating market, and we expect a TSE listing to further strengthen trust with local communities, support the growth of our sports school business and social business, and enhance our ability to execute growth initiatives. We remain committed to delivering sustainable growth and maximizing value for shareholders over the long term."

Future Outlook

This announcement reflects the Company's preliminary consideration of commencing preparations for a potential listing in Japan and does not constitute a commitment to pursue such listing. No application for listing has been submitted to the TSE or any other regulatory authority, and there can be no assurance that any such application will be submitted, that any listing will be approved by the TSE or other necessary authorities, or that any such listing will occur on any particular timeline or at all. The Company expressly reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, delay, or abandon any plans relating to a potential TSE listing at any time and for any reason, without prior notice. Any determination regarding timing, market classification, offering structure, or other terms of a potential listing remains subject to the Company's ongoing evaluation, market conditions, regulatory requirements, and other factors that the Company may deem relevant.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.