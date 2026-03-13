Corporate

YY Group forecasts fiscal 2026 revenue above $103 million

March 13, 2026 | 09:58
(0) user say
The Nasdaq-listed company issued its inaugural formal financial guidance projecting sales performance for the current fiscal year.

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced revenue guidance in the range of US$103 million to US$110 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026. This outlook represents growth of approximately 75% to 90% over the midpoint of the Company's FY2025 revenue estimate of US$57 million to US$58 million and marks its first formal revenue guidance as a Nasdaq-listed company.

This outlook is supported by several key growth assumptions, including:

  • Strong demand and revenue pipeline visibility in overseas markets for the manpower outsourcing segment.
  • Full-year revenue contribution from businesses acquired in 2025.
  • Expansion of contracted IFM client base and service offerings, including bundled facility management solutions.
  • Sustained client retention rates and contract renewals across both manpower and IFM segments.
  • Focused capital deployment toward the Company's core operations, including investments in technology platform development, geographic expansion, and on-demand workforce capacity.

"We enter 2026 with a significantly larger, more diverse platform and the operational foundation to convert our recent investments into accelerating revenue growth," said Mike Fu, CEO of YY Group. "Our FY2026 guidance is underpinned by an expanded geographic footprint, a maturing portfolio of 2025 acquisitions contributing at full run-rate, and deepening client relationships and strong demand visibility across key markets. Our capital and resources are deployed where they generate the highest returns: in our people, our platform, and our client partnerships. As we scale toward our revenue goals, we expect our model's inherent operating leverage to become increasingly evident, driving meaningful margin improvement and progress on our path to profitability. The strength of YY Group's contracted revenue base – anchored by our established Singapore operations – combined with a robust pipeline of new business across our manpower subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and other global markets, gives us a clear line of sight to delivering on this outlook."

Jason Phua, Chief Financial Officer of YY Group, added, "Our FY2026 revenue targets are supported by a strong contracted revenue base, a clear pipeline of new business, and the full-year contribution of acquisitions completed in 2025. Our capital allocation priorities remain centered on scaling our core manpower and IFM operations and investing in the people, technology, and operational infrastructure that drive our revenue growth. We are focused on translating top-line momentum into improved operating leverage and long-term shareholder value."

The above forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current preliminary views and expectations on market and operational conditions and the regulatory and operating environment, as well as customers' and institutional partners' demands, all of which are subject to change. US Dollar ranges are based on a USD/SGD exchange rate of 1.28 as of March 10, 2026.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/.

By PR Newswire

YY Group Holding Limited

