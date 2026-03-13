Corporate

PRISM BioLab and Receptor.AI partner on drug discovery

March 13, 2026 | 10:06
(0) user say
The biotechnology companies formed a research alliance combining experimental capabilities with artificial intelligence platforms for therapeutic candidate identification.

TOKYO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRISM BioLab Co., Ltd. ("PRISM") and Receptor.AI Inc. today announced that they have entered into a drug discovery collaboration agreement (the "Collaboration") to develop an integrated, AI-navigated, physics-guided platform for the discovery of orally available small molecules targeting intracellular protein–protein interactions (PPIs), membrane proteins, and complex receptor systems.

The Collaboration unites PRISM's PepMetics® chemistry — conformationally rigid, three-dimensional small molecules engineered to mimic α-helix and β-turn motifs — with Receptor.AI's physics-informed, multi-objective AI navigation engine. By integrating their technologies, the companies aim to generate innovative hit, lead and clinical candidate compounds against PPI and membrane-protein targets that have proven challenging for conventional small molecule drug discovery, with an initial focus on metabolic diseases, including obesity.

The Collaboration will initially focus on one selected receptor target for metabolic disease. Receptor.AI will carry out molecular design using the combination of PRISM's chemical space and Receptor.AI's design algorithms. In parallel, the companies will jointly engage pharmaceutical partners interested in utilizing the combined capabilities of both technologies.

The Collaboration aims not only to generate clinical candidates—typically the goal of joint research — but also to showcase the power of combined technologies and to acquire specialized know‑how, which will be the basis for proposals to potential partner companies, enabling the expansion of future collaborative opportunities.

"We are very pleased to partner with Receptor.AI on this exciting project," said Dai Takehara, President & CEO of PRISM BioLab. "We have developed PepMetics® Technology, a highly effective drug discovery platform targeting PPIs, and possess a unique peptide‑mimetic small‑molecule library, the PepMetics® Library. We believe this library can be applied not only for intracellular PPI drug discovery but also for membrane proteins, which are not easily targeted by small molecules. With Receptor.AI's AI‑based molecular design technologies ranging from peptides to small molecules, we expect the potential of the PepMetics® Library to expand even further."

"We're excited to partner with PRISM BioLab to move intracellular and receptor-driven discovery from 'screening harder' to navigating smarter," said Dr. Alan Nafiiev, Founder & CEO of Receptor.AI. "PRISM contributes a high-quality, structurally constrained virtual chemical space designed for practical progression. We're bringing QuorumMap — our chemical space navigation engine — together with structure- and physics-informed modeling and multi-objective optimization to continuously reallocate compute and experimental focus toward the compounds most likely to translate: not just binders, but candidates that balance selectivity with the permeability and stability needed for oral exposure. The goal is a repeatable, decision-driven loop that turns difficult intracellular biology into actionable chemical hypotheses and ranked molecules ready for synthesis and testing."

PRISM and Receptor.AI share a common philosophy of "pursuing new approaches to drug discovery"—creating innovative therapeutics more rapidly, rationally, and with scientific rigor. Through this Collaboration, the companies aim to create synergies by mutually adopting state‑of‑the‑art drug discovery methods.

https://www.receptor.ai/

https://prismbiolab.com/

By PR Newswire

PRISM Biolab

Tag:
PRISM BioLab Receptor.AI

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

